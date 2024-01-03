Workshop in Pakistan Takes Aim at Gender-Based Violence

The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) recently hosted a two-day training workshop under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj. The workshop, which was organized by GCWUS and the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad, was titled ‘Gender Based Violence Reduction in Pakistan Through Increased Justice System Capacity.’

Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Pakistan

The workshop was constructed as a platform for education and awareness on the multifaceted aspects of gender violence. Participants deeply explored the current situation of gender violence in Pakistan, the various types of gender violence prevalent in the country, and the contributing factors behind these acts of violence. The event also underscored the importance of Islamic teachings in the prevention of GBV.

The Institutional Framework

One of the pivotal discussions during the workshop revolved around the institutional framework in Pakistan that has been established to prevent gender-based violence. This focus on the system’s capacity to tackle GBV is crucial in facilitating change and ensuring the safety and rights of individuals at risk.

Implications and Future Directions

The workshop’s significance lies not only in its immediate impact but also in its potential to influence future directions. By shedding light on the causes and the current state of GBV in Pakistan, the initiative seeks to prompt a broader discourse on the subject, stimulating further research and action by stakeholders. Ultimately, the goal is to achieve a substantial reduction in GBV through enhanced justice system capacity and wider societal awareness.