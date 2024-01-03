en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Workshop in Pakistan Takes Aim at Gender-Based Violence

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Workshop in Pakistan Takes Aim at Gender-Based Violence

The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) recently hosted a two-day training workshop under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj. The workshop, which was organized by GCWUS and the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad, was titled ‘Gender Based Violence Reduction in Pakistan Through Increased Justice System Capacity.’

Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Pakistan

The workshop was constructed as a platform for education and awareness on the multifaceted aspects of gender violence. Participants deeply explored the current situation of gender violence in Pakistan, the various types of gender violence prevalent in the country, and the contributing factors behind these acts of violence. The event also underscored the importance of Islamic teachings in the prevention of GBV.

The Institutional Framework

One of the pivotal discussions during the workshop revolved around the institutional framework in Pakistan that has been established to prevent gender-based violence. This focus on the system’s capacity to tackle GBV is crucial in facilitating change and ensuring the safety and rights of individuals at risk.

Implications and Future Directions

The workshop’s significance lies not only in its immediate impact but also in its potential to influence future directions. By shedding light on the causes and the current state of GBV in Pakistan, the initiative seeks to prompt a broader discourse on the subject, stimulating further research and action by stakeholders. Ultimately, the goal is to achieve a substantial reduction in GBV through enhanced justice system capacity and wider societal awareness.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kaushal Rath Initiative: Driving Skill Development to Rural India

By Rafia Tasleem

Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership

By BNN Correspondents

Muhammadiyah's Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cognizant Extend Partnership to Harness AI

By BNN Correspondents

NSFAS Aims to Finalize All Pending Disbursements by Mid-January ...
@Education · 7 mins
NSFAS Aims to Finalize All Pending Disbursements by Mid-January ...
heart comment 0
Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws
Former Principal Takes Legal Action Against Contract Extension

By Israel Ojoko

Former Principal Takes Legal Action Against Contract Extension
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents
Marion County Board of Education Approves $39M School Renovations

By BNN Correspondents

Marion County Board of Education Approves $39M School Renovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
17 seconds
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
1 min
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
1 min
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
2 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
2 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
2 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
2 mins
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
8 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app