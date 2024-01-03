Women University Mardan Excels in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

In a significant stride toward sustainability, Women University Mardan (WUM) has carved out a notable position in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2023. The university is ranked 37th in Pakistan and 764th globally among 1,183 universities from 84 countries. This ranking evaluates the universities’ dedication to fostering an environmentally conscious academic setting, and WUM has shown remarkable progress in this regard.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Education

WUM’s commitment to integrating green practices into its academic framework has not gone unnoticed. The university has secured the top position among women’s universities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. This accomplishment has been formalized with a certificate and an extensive fact file outlining the university’s sustainable initiatives and advancements.

A Collective Achievement

WUM’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, has voiced her appreciation for the support and enthusiasm that contributed significantly to the university’s success in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2023. This achievement is a testament to the collective effort of the university’s faculty, students, and administration in pushing the boundaries of environmentally conscious education.

The Impact of Green Rankings

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings serve as a global indicator of universities’ commitment to environmental sustainability. These rankings encourage institutions to develop policies and initiatives aimed at reducing their environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices. The recognition of WUM in these rankings highlights the university’s commitment to these essential global objectives and reaffirms its position as a leader in sustainable education.