Wildlife Department Abbottabad Cracks Down on Illegal Wildlife Trade in Galyat

In a significant stride towards wildlife protection, the Wildlife Department Abbottabad carried out a successful operation in the tourist locale of Galyat, uncovering an illegal trade in rare wild animal skins and derived products. The raid, orchestrated by Ehtishamul Haq, the sub-divisional wildlife officer stationed at Ayubia National Park, led to the confiscation of various prohibited items, including 25 fox fur scarf strips, two skins of the elusive fishing cat, and several items fabricated from leopard skin, namely five caps and two petite ladies’ handbags.

Raid Unveils Illegal Wildlife Trade

The illicit goods were traced back to Karachi, revealing the cross-regional nature of the illegal trade. The owner of the shop, identified as Ibrahim Khan, was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 90,000 for his involvement in this unlawful business. The swift action taken by the Wildlife Department Abbottabad serves as a stark reminder of their unwavering commitment to halt the illegal wildlife trade and to conserve endangered species.

Confiscated Items to be Displayed

The seized items are set to undergo necessary formalities before they are relocated to the Peshawar Zoo Museum for public exhibit. This move is expected to educate the masses about the dire consequences of wildlife trafficking and to promote the conservation of these rare species.

Further Legal Proceedings in Motion

The culprits apprehended in the raid are now facing investigation as the legal machinery swings into action. This incident marks a milestone in the ongoing fight against wildlife trafficking, reinforcing the efforts of the authorities to protect biodiversity and preserve the natural heritage of Pakistan.