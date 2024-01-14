en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Wildlife Department Abbottabad Cracks Down on Illegal Wildlife Trade in Galyat

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Wildlife Department Abbottabad Cracks Down on Illegal Wildlife Trade in Galyat

In a significant stride towards wildlife protection, the Wildlife Department Abbottabad carried out a successful operation in the tourist locale of Galyat, uncovering an illegal trade in rare wild animal skins and derived products. The raid, orchestrated by Ehtishamul Haq, the sub-divisional wildlife officer stationed at Ayubia National Park, led to the confiscation of various prohibited items, including 25 fox fur scarf strips, two skins of the elusive fishing cat, and several items fabricated from leopard skin, namely five caps and two petite ladies’ handbags.

Raid Unveils Illegal Wildlife Trade

The illicit goods were traced back to Karachi, revealing the cross-regional nature of the illegal trade. The owner of the shop, identified as Ibrahim Khan, was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 90,000 for his involvement in this unlawful business. The swift action taken by the Wildlife Department Abbottabad serves as a stark reminder of their unwavering commitment to halt the illegal wildlife trade and to conserve endangered species.

Confiscated Items to be Displayed

The seized items are set to undergo necessary formalities before they are relocated to the Peshawar Zoo Museum for public exhibit. This move is expected to educate the masses about the dire consequences of wildlife trafficking and to promote the conservation of these rare species.

Further Legal Proceedings in Motion

The culprits apprehended in the raid are now facing investigation as the legal machinery swings into action. This incident marks a milestone in the ongoing fight against wildlife trafficking, reinforcing the efforts of the authorities to protect biodiversity and preserve the natural heritage of Pakistan.

0
Pakistan Wildlife
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
2 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in Attock Khurd: Police Seize Large Quantity of Narcotics
In a significant victory against narcotics smuggling, the Attock Khurd police have intercepted a major drug trafficking operation, seizing an enormous quantity of narcotics. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of 90 kilograms of hashish and 150 kilograms of opium. These drugs, hidden beneath the guise of scrap and garbage in a Mazda truck, are
Major Drug Bust in Attock Khurd: Police Seize Large Quantity of Narcotics
Jhang District Steers Towards Infrastructural Excellence with Major Developmental Projects
54 mins ago
Jhang District Steers Towards Infrastructural Excellence with Major Developmental Projects
App-Powered Revolution: How Tech is Empowering Beauticians in Pakistan
1 hour ago
App-Powered Revolution: How Tech is Empowering Beauticians in Pakistan
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
42 mins ago
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
Pakistan's SECP Proposes Modernizing Amendments to NBFC Rules
43 mins ago
Pakistan's SECP Proposes Modernizing Amendments to NBFC Rules
Lucky Core Industries Abandons Acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan
47 mins ago
Lucky Core Industries Abandons Acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
10 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
17 seconds
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
22 seconds
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
37 seconds
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
1 min
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
1 min
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
1 min
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
2 mins
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
2 mins
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
46 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app