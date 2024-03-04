WAPDA Accelerates Diamer Basha and Dasu Hydropower Projects: A Push for Pakistan's Energy Future

Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lt Gen (retired) Sajjad Ghani, has issued a directive to hasten the construction work on two of Pakistan's critical power projects, the Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project. This move is part of a broader effort to bolster the country's energy production capabilities to meet increasing demand. On his visit to the sites, Ghani evaluated the ongoing progress and underscored the importance of meeting the set deadlines - 2026 for Dasu and 2028 for Diamer Basha.

Strategic Importance of the Projects

The Diamer Basha and Dasu projects are pivotal to Pakistan's energy strategy, aiming to alleviate the country's energy deficit through sustainable and renewable resources. The Diamer Basha Dam, expected to complete by 2028, is not only a hydropower generation unit but also a significant reservoir for water storage, crucial for irrigation purposes. The Dasu Hydropower Project, set to start generating electricity by 2026, will further enhance the national grid's capacity. Together, these projects represent a substantial step forward in securing Pakistan's energy future.

Review and Progress on Site

During his site visits, Chairman Ghani reviewed the construction work on various components, including the diversion canal, guide wall, and coffer dams at Diamer Basha, and the excavation work at Dasu's powerhouse and transformer cavern. The presence of senior project officials, consultants, and contractors during these reviews indicates the high level of coordination and commitment towards these projects. With construction activities spread across 13 key sites, the projects are a testament to Pakistan's ambitions in enhancing its energy infrastructure.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite the ambitious goals, the projects face numerous challenges, including logistical hurdles, environmental concerns, and the need for skilled manpower. However, the progress made so far reflects a strong resolve to overcome these obstacles. The completion of the permanent bridge and approach road downstream of the Diamer Basha main dam by June this year marks a significant milestone in the project's timeline. Similarly, the ongoing excavation and construction work at Dasu highlight the project's steady advance towards its 2026 deadline.

As Pakistan strides towards a future powered by renewable energy, the expedited work on the Diamer Basha and Dasu hydropower projects is a beacon of progress. These initiatives not only aim to address the immediate energy needs but also signify a shift towards sustainable development. With these projects, Pakistan is set to enhance its energy security, promote economic growth, and pave the way for a greener future. As the world watches, the completion of these projects will mark a significant achievement in Pakistan's journey towards energy independence.