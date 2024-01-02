Veteran Journalist Concludes 26-Year Tenure with AFP News Agency

After an illustrious 26-year journey with the globally esteemed AFP News Agency, a seasoned journalist has decided to close this significant chapter of their career. The stint began with a decade-long role as a stringer in Peshawar, evolving into a 16-year tenure based in Islamabad. The journalist regards this period as not only critical but also the most invigorating experience of their professional life.

Decades of Dedication

With an unwavering commitment to their craft, the journalist served a decade as a stringer in the bustling city of Peshawar. This role, often marked by unpredictability and intense deadlines, laid the foundation for the journalist’s later success. The decade spent in Peshawar was marked by a relentless pursuit of truth, a testament to the journalist’s dedication to the profession.

From Peshawar to Islamabad

Following a fruitful period in Peshawar, the journalist transitioned to the politically charged capital city of Islamabad. Here, the journalist was promoted to a staffer role and spent 16 years contributing to AFP’s global reputation for reliable and insightful news. The journalist’s work in Islamabad, coupled with their earlier experience in Peshawar, cemented their place as a stalwart in the industry.

End of an Era, Not the Journey

With the conclusion of their tenure at AFP, the journalist has marked the end of an era. However, this does not signify the end of their journey in the realm of media and journalism. The journalist has expressed a clear intention to continue contributing to the industry in Pakistan, indicating the possibility of new beginnings and further growth. Their significant expertise and experience promise to continue shaping the media landscape in the country.