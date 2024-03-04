VEON's ESG Rating Soars to 'AA' by MSCI, Marking a Milestone in Telecom Sustainability

Amsterdam, 4 March 2024: VEON (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global digital operator, proudly announced a significant upgrade in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating to 'AA' from 'A' by MSCI. This achievement places VEON in the esteemed 'Leaders' category among 131 telecommunication services companies globally, underscoring its unwavering commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.

Advertisment

Strategic Initiatives Lead to ESG Excellence

At the heart of VEON's success is its strategic focus on integrating and implementing practices aimed at making a positive societal impact, ensuring ethical governance, and contributing to environmental stewardship. VEON Group CEO, Kaan Terzioglu, expressed pride in the company's above-industry-average score for labor management, highlighting VEON's emphasis on employee engagement and satisfaction. MSCI's acknowledgment of VEON's exit from Russia and its robust end-user data management practices further contributed to the rating upgrade.

VEON's Commitment to Digital and Financial Inclusion

Advertisment

VEON's dedication to '4G for all' and digital services has led to significant improvements in digital and financial inclusion across its six markets: Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The company's digital operators have amplified their positive social and environmental impact, focusing on inclusive workplace practices and initiatives that drive diversity and inclusion, as well as supporting environmental sustainability. VEON's approach to corporate governance, characterized by a majority independent Board of Directors, sets a benchmark for transparency and ethical governance in the industry.

Looking Forward: VEON's Sustainable Future

As VEON continues to serve nearly 160 million customers across six countries, its commitment to maintaining high standards in ethical and transparent governance remains unwavering. The company's forward-looking statements reflect its dedication to strategic and sustainability initiatives that empower individuals and drive economic growth. With its headquarters in Amsterdam and listings on NASDAQ and Euronext, VEON is poised for continued leadership in transforming lives through technology-driven services, prioritizing the well-being of a broad group of stakeholders.

This milestone in VEON's ESG journey not only signifies the company's leadership in telecom sustainability but also sets a precedent for the industry, encouraging others to follow in its footsteps towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. As VEON strides forward, it carries the torch for responsible corporate conduct, demonstrating that ethical business practices are indeed compatible with growth and innovation.