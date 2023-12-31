en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Valiant Efforts by Pakistani Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration by Terrorists

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:19 am EST
Valiant Efforts by Pakistani Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration by Terrorists

On the last day of the year, December 31, 2023, a major breakthrough was achieved in the fight against terrorism along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistani security forces neutralized three terrorists in the Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were attempting to infiltrate the Batwar area. This successful operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the deceased attackers.

Border Skirmish and Martyrdom of a Soldier

In a separate incident in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the Pakistani forces displayed commendable resilience against an attack from across the Afghan border. Naik Abdul Rauf, a 31-year-old soldier from Rahim Yar Khan district, laid down his life in the line of duty. His valiant sacrifice prevented further casualties and resulted in substantial losses for the attackers.

Successful Operation in Balochistan

Further, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, revealed details of another operation conducted on the previous night in Balochistan’s Awaran district. In an intelligence-based operation in the Mashkai area, at least five terrorists were neutralized, and a terrorist hideout was dismantled. This operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, striking a significant blow to the terrorist outfit operating in the region.

Call for Improved Border Management

Pakistan has been consistently pressing the interim Afghan government for improved border management to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against Pakistan. This need has been underscored by the recent events and the persistent attempts by terrorists to infiltrate the border and carry out attacks.

The incidents of December 31 have highlighted the constant vigilance required along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The Pakistani security forces’ successful operations have not only thwarted potential terrorist attacks but have also served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region.

0
Military Pakistan
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BTS's J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Israeli Military Operations Escalate Tensions in Conflict-Ridden Territories

By Shivani Chauhan

Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Viable Option

By Rizwan Shah

Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle ...
@China · 5 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle ...
heart comment 0
Soldiers’ Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Soldiers' Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict
Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization
Latest Headlines
World News
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
3 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
4 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
4 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
6 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
7 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
8 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
9 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
9 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
9 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
15 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
52 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app