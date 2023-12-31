Valiant Efforts by Pakistani Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration by Terrorists

On the last day of the year, December 31, 2023, a major breakthrough was achieved in the fight against terrorism along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistani security forces neutralized three terrorists in the Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were attempting to infiltrate the Batwar area. This successful operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the deceased attackers.

Border Skirmish and Martyrdom of a Soldier

In a separate incident in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the Pakistani forces displayed commendable resilience against an attack from across the Afghan border. Naik Abdul Rauf, a 31-year-old soldier from Rahim Yar Khan district, laid down his life in the line of duty. His valiant sacrifice prevented further casualties and resulted in substantial losses for the attackers.

Successful Operation in Balochistan

Further, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, revealed details of another operation conducted on the previous night in Balochistan’s Awaran district. In an intelligence-based operation in the Mashkai area, at least five terrorists were neutralized, and a terrorist hideout was dismantled. This operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, striking a significant blow to the terrorist outfit operating in the region.

Call for Improved Border Management

Pakistan has been consistently pressing the interim Afghan government for improved border management to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against Pakistan. This need has been underscored by the recent events and the persistent attempts by terrorists to infiltrate the border and carry out attacks.

The incidents of December 31 have highlighted the constant vigilance required along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The Pakistani security forces’ successful operations have not only thwarted potential terrorist attacks but have also served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region.