UVAS Lahore Launches 11th Spring Festival 2024 with Azaan & Hifz-e-Quran Contests

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore kicked off its 11th Spring Festival 2024, marking the beginning of a vibrant season of cultural and religious activities. On the first day, the Qiraat & Naat Society organized competitions in Azaan and Hifz-e-Quran, showcasing the rich religious talent among the students.

Competitive Spirit and Religious Fervor

Participants from various departments displayed their religious fervor and competitive spirit at the festival. In the Hifz-e-Quran competition, Hafiza Umama Iqbal from Human Nutrition & Dietetics clinched the first position, while Hafiz Muhammad Shakir from Mphil Epidemiology and Ayesha Kanwel from Mphil Veterinary Medicine secured the second and third positions, respectively. The Azaan competition saw Abdul Rehman from DVM grabbing the top spot, followed by Ahmad Ali Khan and Zain-ul-Abdin from the Institute of Pharmaceutical Science in second and third places.

Distinguished Guests and Recognitions

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests Qari Abdul Ghaffar Daharvee and Qari Faseeh ud Din Aadil, who awarded shields to the winners of both contests. Prof Dr. Yasin Tipu, Dr. Muhammad Asad Ali, Syed Ahtasham Bukhari, along with a significant number of students, attended the ceremony, making the event a memorable one for the UVAS community.

Implications for UVAS and Broader Society

This festival not only serves as a platform for students to exhibit their talents but also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of community and spiritual growth within the UVAS. By emphasizing religious competitions, the university underscores the importance of cultural and spiritual values among the youth, potentially influencing broader societal norms and values towards increased religious awareness and respect.