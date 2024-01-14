en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Unwavering Vigilance: Punjab Minister Takes Residence at Lahore’s Bund Road Project Site for 24/7 Monitoring

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Unwavering Vigilance: Punjab Minister Takes Residence at Lahore’s Bund Road Project Site for 24/7 Monitoring

In a bold move signaling constant vigilance, Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated a 24/7 monitoring protocol for the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor, a significant development project in Lahore, Pakistan. Provincial Minister for Housing, Azfar Ali Nasir, has taken the initiative a step further by setting up a temporary residence in a container at the construction site, committing to oversee the project until its completion.

Minister’s Night Visit to the Construction Site

In the late hours of Friday, Nasir, along with several officials including the Lahore commissioner and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction activities. The Minister issued directives to the contractor, emphasizing the importance of timely project completion.

Container Meetings and Acceleration of Project Progress

In his makeshift container residence, Nasir chaired a meeting to discuss the project’s progress and strategize on accelerating its pace. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that all resources are utilized effectively to expedite the project.

Attention to Other Development Projects

Parallel to the Bund Road project, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed supervised repair and maintenance work on a vital road connecting Model Town Link Road to Ittefaq Hospital on Saturday. The contractors were urged to complete the road work promptly. The caretaker government has ordered a total of 414 development projects across the city, thereby showcasing their commitment to Lahore’s development.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
1 min ago
Five Pakistani Soldiers Martyred in Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan
In a tragic incident on Saturday, five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an operation against terrorists in the Kech district of Balochistan. The soldiers fell victim to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated by terrorists, targeting a security forces’ vehicle. The attack led to an intense exchange of fire between the security
Five Pakistani Soldiers Martyred in Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
23 mins ago
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut
34 mins ago
Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
3 mins ago
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant
4 mins ago
Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
10 mins ago
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
1 min
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
2 mins
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
3 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
3 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
3 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
3 mins
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
3 mins
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
3 mins
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app