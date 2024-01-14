Unwavering Vigilance: Punjab Minister Takes Residence at Lahore’s Bund Road Project Site for 24/7 Monitoring

In a bold move signaling constant vigilance, Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated a 24/7 monitoring protocol for the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor, a significant development project in Lahore, Pakistan. Provincial Minister for Housing, Azfar Ali Nasir, has taken the initiative a step further by setting up a temporary residence in a container at the construction site, committing to oversee the project until its completion.

Minister’s Night Visit to the Construction Site

In the late hours of Friday, Nasir, along with several officials including the Lahore commissioner and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction activities. The Minister issued directives to the contractor, emphasizing the importance of timely project completion.

Container Meetings and Acceleration of Project Progress

In his makeshift container residence, Nasir chaired a meeting to discuss the project’s progress and strategize on accelerating its pace. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that all resources are utilized effectively to expedite the project.

Attention to Other Development Projects

Parallel to the Bund Road project, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed supervised repair and maintenance work on a vital road connecting Model Town Link Road to Ittefaq Hospital on Saturday. The contractors were urged to complete the road work promptly. The caretaker government has ordered a total of 414 development projects across the city, thereby showcasing their commitment to Lahore’s development.