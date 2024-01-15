en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Untapped Potential: An Insight into Pakistan’s Underutilized Fisheries Sector

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Untapped Potential: An Insight into Pakistan’s Underutilized Fisheries Sector

In a recent discourse on the untapped potential of Pakistan’s fisheries sector, Omar Hayat Khan, a noted expert in fisheries and aquaculture, threw light on the country’s rich yet underutilized ecological diversity. Pakistan, with seven out of the nine global ecological zones ideal for aquatic resources, has the capacity to produce a spectrum of fish and fish products, catering to both local and international markets. However, despite this ecological bounty, the earnings from the fisheries subsector have remained stagnant, with high-demand products like shrimp, lobster, and marine fish being inadequately exploited.

Learning from Global Players

While Pakistan struggles to fully harness its fisheries potential, countries like Iran have made significant strides in the same arena. Iran, currently the globe’s fifth-largest producer of fisheries and aquaculture, owes its success to a revamp of university curricula and vocational training for industry workers. Khan suggests that Pakistan could learn from these international successes and tap into the expertise of Pakistani professionals working overseas to boost its own production.

The Need for Political Will and Regulatory Measures

However, a lack of political will and delayed regulatory measures for quality control are obstructing the growth of Pakistan’s fisheries sector. Khan estimates that the potential for Pakistan’s fisheries exports lies between US$ 2-4 billion per annum, provided that necessary infrastructure, private sector involvement, and workforce support are put in place. He proposes utilizing retired experts for advisory roles and creating expert advisory groups in each province to focus on different types of fisheries.

Value-Added Products and Infrastructure Development

Khan also underscores the potential of value-added products like trout fish, which can generate substantial foreign exchange. By leveraging the currently underutilized fish processing industry for value addition, Pakistan can further bolster its exports. On another front, Altaf Shakoor, Chairman of the Pasban Democratic Party, has called for the development of more creek ports in the River Indus delta area to stimulate trade and commerce. The 17 major creeks along the River Indus could serve as promising sites for such ports.

With the right steps, the development of the fisheries sector could lead to a host of new job opportunities, benefit local farmers, and strengthen the national economy through synergies with other industries. This ambitious vision for the sector, however, requires a shift in government priorities towards pro-poor projects, particularly in the Karachi and Indus delta area. Resource mobilization and the establishment of industrial corridors could serve as effective measures to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Sindh.

0
Agriculture Economy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian
In the lush greens of Barangay Pangobilian, nestled in Brooke’s Point in Southern Palawan, farmers congregated on January 13 for a pivotal meeting with representatives from both local and national government. The session was called to discuss the pressing irrigation issues that have been plaguing the rice fields in the municipality, threatening their livelihoods and
Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
1 hour ago
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
PM Modi Commemorates Makar Sankranti by Feeding Cows: A Nod to Indian Traditions
1 hour ago
PM Modi Commemorates Makar Sankranti by Feeding Cows: A Nod to Indian Traditions
Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption
15 mins ago
Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption
SinSuoiHo Village: A Beacon of Green Tourism in Northwest Vietnam
44 mins ago
SinSuoiHo Village: A Beacon of Green Tourism in Northwest Vietnam
Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
50 mins ago
Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Latest Headlines
World News
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
55 seconds
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
2 mins
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
2 mins
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
2 mins
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
2 mins
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
2 mins
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
2 mins
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
2 mins
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
30 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
34 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app