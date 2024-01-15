Untapped Potential: An Insight into Pakistan’s Underutilized Fisheries Sector

In a recent discourse on the untapped potential of Pakistan’s fisheries sector, Omar Hayat Khan, a noted expert in fisheries and aquaculture, threw light on the country’s rich yet underutilized ecological diversity. Pakistan, with seven out of the nine global ecological zones ideal for aquatic resources, has the capacity to produce a spectrum of fish and fish products, catering to both local and international markets. However, despite this ecological bounty, the earnings from the fisheries subsector have remained stagnant, with high-demand products like shrimp, lobster, and marine fish being inadequately exploited.

Learning from Global Players

While Pakistan struggles to fully harness its fisheries potential, countries like Iran have made significant strides in the same arena. Iran, currently the globe’s fifth-largest producer of fisheries and aquaculture, owes its success to a revamp of university curricula and vocational training for industry workers. Khan suggests that Pakistan could learn from these international successes and tap into the expertise of Pakistani professionals working overseas to boost its own production.

The Need for Political Will and Regulatory Measures

However, a lack of political will and delayed regulatory measures for quality control are obstructing the growth of Pakistan’s fisheries sector. Khan estimates that the potential for Pakistan’s fisheries exports lies between US$ 2-4 billion per annum, provided that necessary infrastructure, private sector involvement, and workforce support are put in place. He proposes utilizing retired experts for advisory roles and creating expert advisory groups in each province to focus on different types of fisheries.

Value-Added Products and Infrastructure Development

Khan also underscores the potential of value-added products like trout fish, which can generate substantial foreign exchange. By leveraging the currently underutilized fish processing industry for value addition, Pakistan can further bolster its exports. On another front, Altaf Shakoor, Chairman of the Pasban Democratic Party, has called for the development of more creek ports in the River Indus delta area to stimulate trade and commerce. The 17 major creeks along the River Indus could serve as promising sites for such ports.

With the right steps, the development of the fisheries sector could lead to a host of new job opportunities, benefit local farmers, and strengthen the national economy through synergies with other industries. This ambitious vision for the sector, however, requires a shift in government priorities towards pro-poor projects, particularly in the Karachi and Indus delta area. Resource mobilization and the establishment of industrial corridors could serve as effective measures to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Sindh.