University of Haripur's Biology Department Tackles Pollution at Khanpur Reservoir

A significant act of environmental stewardship unfolded earlier this week, led by the Department of Biology at University of Haripur (UoH). With a mission to tackle escalating pollution issues around the Khanpur reservoir, Prof. Dr. Azizullah, the department's chairman, spearheaded a day-long cleanliness drive alongside a passionate team of students and faculty members.

Preserving Natural Beauty

Among the participants were several notable faculty members, including Dr. Saleha Ishfaq, Dr. Kamran, Dr. Asmaul Husna, Dr. Shahid Ali Shah, Dr M. Israr, Dr Wajeeha Saeed, and Miss Kanza. Their shared dedication for maintaining cleanliness and preserving the site's natural beauty was evident as they painstakingly collected and disposed of solid waste around the dam, a popular picnic spot.

Leading by Example

The drive was more than a mere cleanup operation. It was an opportunity for these academic leaders to instil the importance of environmental responsibility in their students and the wider community. In a practical demonstration of proper waste management, the students installed waste bins at various accessible points along the reservoir's bank. This effort was designed to encourage the throngs of tourists who visit the spot to discard their litter responsibly.

Commendation for Positive Impact

The initiative was met with high praise from the University of Haripur's Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman. In recognizing the efforts of the students and teaching staff, he emphasized the significant positive impact such activities have on environmental protection. By taking the lead in this endeavour, the university has highlighted the importance of keeping our natural picnic spots clean - a concern shared by many nature enthusiasts.