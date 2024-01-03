en English
Education

University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
In an admirable display of commitment to academic excellence, the University of Education Lahore Vehari Campus has successfully handed out over 200 laptops to meritorious students. This initiative is a part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 and is fully aligned with the Higher Education Commission’s merit policy.

Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed and Principal Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad. The laptops were personally distributed by Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed, to students who have showcased outstanding merit scores. This commendable initiative underscores the institution’s dedication to acknowledging and rewarding academic excellence.

Seamless Event Management

The distribution ceremony was also attended by other notable academic and administrative personnel such as Prof Dr Ammara Farrukh and Madam Tahira Liaqat, among others. The event’s security and logistics were managed efficiently, ensuring a smooth distribution process.

Gratitude and Commitment

Recipients of the laptops expressed their gratitude towards the Vice Chancellor, Principal, and all staff involved in the effort. This exercise not only signifies the university’s commitment to fostering education and honoring merit-based achievements but also underscores its role in shaping the future of the country’s youth.

Education Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

