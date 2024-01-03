University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

In an admirable display of commitment to academic excellence, the University of Education Lahore Vehari Campus has successfully handed out over 200 laptops to meritorious students. This initiative is a part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 and is fully aligned with the Higher Education Commission’s merit policy.

Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed and Principal Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad. The laptops were personally distributed by Prof Dr Sheikh Asrar Ahmad, under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed, to students who have showcased outstanding merit scores. This commendable initiative underscores the institution’s dedication to acknowledging and rewarding academic excellence.

Seamless Event Management

The distribution ceremony was also attended by other notable academic and administrative personnel such as Prof Dr Ammara Farrukh and Madam Tahira Liaqat, among others. The event’s security and logistics were managed efficiently, ensuring a smooth distribution process.

Gratitude and Commitment

Recipients of the laptops expressed their gratitude towards the Vice Chancellor, Principal, and all staff involved in the effort. This exercise not only signifies the university’s commitment to fostering education and honoring merit-based achievements but also underscores its role in shaping the future of the country’s youth.