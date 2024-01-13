Tajikistan Bolsters Diplomatic Ties and Strengthens UNESCO Involvement

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan recently welcomed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Army of Pakistan. This event marks a pivotal moment in military and strategic relations between the two countries. Concurrently, President Rahmon has taken a prominent step towards reinforcing Tajikistan’s presence in international cultural and educational spheres by signing an Executive Order relating to the country’s involvement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

A Move Towards Greater Diplomatic Engagement

The meeting with the Army of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman signifies an important development in the military and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Pakistan. This meeting is expected to open up new avenues for cooperation and mutual support between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of peace, stability, and regional security.

Strengthening Ties with UNESCO

Simultaneously, President Rahmon’s Executive Order reveals a strategic move towards enhancing Tajikistan’s role and presence in UNESCO. The order focuses on establishing a Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan to UNESCO. It also directs the Tajikistan government to determine the structure and staffing levels for the delegation, signifying an attempt to strengthen the country’s influence in global cultural and educational matters.

Tajikistan’s relationship with UNESCO dates back to April 1993 when it first joined as a member. A year later, the country established a national commission dedicated to UNESCO affairs, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to the organization’s objectives. This recent executive order is a testament to the continued dedication to these objectives.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation with Turkey

In addition to these developments, President Rahmon hosted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey to discuss ways to further develop and deepen bilateral cooperation. The discussion spanned various spheres, including economics, society, and culture, stressing the importance of joint activities by the Intergovernmental Commission. The two countries also proposed holding cultural days on each other’s territory, enhancing mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Current regional and global issues were also addressed during the meeting, indicating a shared perception of the challenges facing the region and the world. This meeting underscores the strengthening of diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey, contributing to regional stability and global diplomacy.