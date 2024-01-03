Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan’s Motorcycle Market

In the midst of Pakistan’s motorcycle market, Suzuki’s GD 110s model is a standout, especially in the 70cc entry-level category. This model is highly favored among daily commuters, recognized for its fuel efficiency, comfortable ride, and robust construction, making it perfect for both everyday commutes and longer journeys.

High-Performance and User-Friendly Design

The GD 110s’s powerful 110cc engine sets it apart from other entry-level motorcycles. This higher displacement has not only earned it a unique reputation within the wheeler community but also contributes to its high performance and efficiency. The design of the GD 110s is a combination of functionality and style. It incorporates aerodynamic features that reduce air resistance, leading to optimized fuel consumption. The design also includes stylish elements such as a chrome-polished muffler and alloy rims, giving it a distinctive edge over competitors like Honda.

Powerful Yet Economical

Despite its powerful engine, the Suzuki GD 110s is well-known for its decent mileage. This economic aspect, combined with user-friendly handling, contributes to its popularity among the commuting crowd. While the motorcycle’s power is undisputed, it is the balance of strength and economy that makes it a preferred choice for many.

Market Challenges and Price Adjustments

The Pakistani auto market, however, has faced significant challenges in recent years, leading to price adjustments across all bike manufacturers. Specifically, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company has increased prices for Suzuki GD110S and other motorcycles, with the GD110S now retailing at Rs244,000, a surge of Rs15,000. This rise in prices is attributed to the turbulent industry phase caused by government import restrictions, which have led to a sharp increase in raw material prices for bikes. Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been the most affected, with their sales plummeting by nearly 80%. Suzuki and Yamaha bike sales have also experienced a dip, dropping by 20%.

Despite these challenges, the Suzuki GD 110s continues to command a significant market share, with the cost of a used Suzuki GD110s typically ranging from Rs 1.0 to 3.5 lacs, depending on the model, variant, and condition of the bike. As the Pakistani motorcycle market navigates these troubled waters, the Suzuki GD 110s remains a beacon of consistency, power, and economy.