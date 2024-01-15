Survey for Hydel Power Plant in Waziristan Aims to Alleviate Local Electricity Crisis

In the heart of Lower South Waziristan's bustling district headquarters Wana, a team of dedicated engineers accompanied by the Frontier Corps South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC South KP) and the Gomal Scouts embarked on a mission of utmost importance. Their task - a survey to identify potential sites for a new hydel power plant. The survey spanned the expansive Tanai and Spin areas, culminating in the identification of three viable locations for the generation of electricity.

Advertisment

Powering Up Pakistan's Merged Districts

The proposed power plant holds the promise of lighting up hundreds of homes in these regions. Specifically, it is projected to provide power to approximately 600 households. This initiative, a beacon of hope in the ongoing electricity crisis Pakistan grapples with, has been met with a wave of positive feedback.

Critical Acclaim and Local Approbation

Advertisment

The Wana Union of Journalists has been vocal in its support for this initiative. The union's chairman extended his commendation to the Gomal Scouts commandant for initiating the survey. This sentiment has been echoed by local tribal elders, who have expressed their approval for the project.

A Call for Broader Electricity Crisis Resolution

These tribal elders have also underscored the broader electricity crisis that Pakistan faces. With significant load-shedding affecting both urban and rural areas, the electricity shortage is a pervasive problem. The elders pointed to the untapped potential of water resources in the country, particularly in the merged districts, as a viable solution for generating electricity. They advocated for an increased government focus and investment in the energy sector, suggesting that such actions could greatly alleviate the electricity shortages plaguing the districts.