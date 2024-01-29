State Bank of Pakistan Holds Key Interest Rate Steady Amid High Inflation

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to uphold its key policy rate at 22% for the fifth consecutive policy meeting. The move, influenced by the country's currently high inflation rate, was announced alongside an upward revision of the inflation forecast for the fiscal year ending in June.

Justifying the Decision

The SBP governor justified the decision by pointing to the 'elevated' levels of inflation, which was reported at 29.7% in December. Therefore, maintaining the key interest rate was seen as a necessary countermeasure. Despite the negative real rates, the business community had been advocating for a rate cut in hopes of some relief amidst the economic challenges the country is facing.

Revision of Inflation Forecast

Along with the maintenance of the interest rate, the SBP governor revised the inflation forecast for the fiscal year ending in June upwards to 23-25% from the previously estimated 20-22%. This adjustment in the forecast is attributed to the escalating costs of gas and electricity, which are major contributors to the overall inflation in Pakistan.

External Factors and Future Projections

Despite the high inflation, the country's external accounts and foreign exchange reserves have shown improvement, and the current account deficit is projected to shrink. This decision also aligns with the reforms linked to a $3 billion Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The bank forecasts a decline in inflation from March with a target of 5-7% to be achieved by September 2025. Pakistan's debt profile has also changed significantly, with fully repaid commercial loans of around $8 billion and a total foreign debt repayment for the current fiscal year at $20.5 billion, including an interest payment of $3.8 billion. The remaining debt is expected to be rolled over in the next five months. The current monetary stance is in line with IMF recommendations, with reserves position being comfortable.