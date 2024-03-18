State Bank of Pakistan Holds Key Interest Rate Amid IMF Talks, Inflation Concerns

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will maintain the country's key interest rate at a record high of 22%, marking the sixth consecutive meeting where the rate remains unchanged.

The decision, communicated on Monday, aligns with the central bank's cautious stance amid ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and concerns over inflation.

IMF Loan Talks and Economic Context

Pakistan's decision to maintain its high interest rate comes amidst negotiations with the IMF for a new loan of at least $6 billion. The IMF has emphasized the importance of a tight monetary policy to address inflationary pressures in the country. An IMF mission currently in Pakistan is finalizing talks for a review of an existing program, which could unlock the release of the final tranche of $1.1 billion.

Monetary Policy Outlook

While the central bank opted to hold rates steady in this meeting, economists anticipate a potential shift in policy at the next meeting on April 29. If consumer price gains continue to ease, the SBP is expected to begin its rate-cutting cycle. Pakistan's inflation rate slowed to 23.06% in February, the lowest in nearly two years, signaling a potential easing of monetary policy in the near future.

Financial Outlook and IMF Dependency

Pakistan's economy remains heavily reliant on IMF assistance, as the nation faces significant external financing needs and impending debt repayments. With $21 billion in external financing requirements for the upcoming fiscal year and imminent debt obligations, including a $1 billion payment for dollar bonds maturing in April, the country's financial stability hinges on successful negotiations with the IMF and prudent monetary policy decisions by the SBP.