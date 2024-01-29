SBP Holds Interest Rate Steady at 22% Amid Economic Indicators

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has held its base interest rate steady at 22 percent, a decision announced by Governor Jameel Ahmed after the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting. This move mirrors the previous position from the December 12 meeting, where the rate was also kept intact. The inflation rate in Pakistan was reported at a staggering 29 percent last month, but there are expectations of a dip in January.

Justifying the Steady Interest Rate Amid High Inflation

The decision to maintain the interest rate comes in the wake of an ongoing Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), record-high inflation, and interest rates that have placed a considerable strain on the country's economy. The IMF bailout deal necessitated Pakistan to execute measures such as revising its budget and elevating its benchmark interest rate to meet fiscal adjustments. Despite growing calls for a rate cut, the rationale for doing so is non-existent, and the IMF has advised against it.

Economic Indicators Showing Promising Signs

In the midst of these challenges, Governor Jameel Ahmed also drew attention to positive shifts in the nation's economic indicators. These include a reduction in the current account deficit to a mere 0.7 percent and an increase in the SBP-held foreign reserves to a robust $8.3 billion, indicating a strengthening balance of payments.

Looking Ahead: The Impact on Businesses and Consumers

This decision on interest rates is expected to provide stability and predictability for businesses and consumers, offering a roadmap for future policy decisions until June. The decision could impact borrowing costs and overall economic activity, with all eyes set on the post-meeting press conference for hints about the Monetary Policy Committee's evaluation of the economy and its future plans.