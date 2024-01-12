en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan Amplifies Digital Reach with Official WhatsApp Channel

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
State Bank of Pakistan Amplifies Digital Reach with Official WhatsApp Channel

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital communication, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled an official WhatsApp channel. This progressive move is a testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to improve the accessibility and distribution of information pertaining to its policies, initiatives, notifications, and awareness campaigns.

SBP’s Innovation in Communication

The WhatsApp channel is designed to offer stakeholders dependable information in an efficient and timely manner. This initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to maintaining transparent communication. To subscribe to this channel, users can either follow a provided link or scan a QR code.

Expanding Social Media Outreach

The introduction of the WhatsApp channel adds to SBP’s robust social media presence, which already spans platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. This expansion is indicative of the bank’s strategic approach to effectively leverage technology to bolster its engagement with the public.

Keeping Stakeholders Informed

By ensuring that its stakeholders are well-informed about the central bank’s activities, SBP continues to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability. The launch of this WhatsApp channel marks another milestone in the bank’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the digital age and deliver essential information conveniently to its stakeholders.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
9 mins ago
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
In a shocking daylight incident, a businessman found himself robbed of Rs 8 million in Korangi, one of Karachi’s densely populated areas. The robbery, which took place outside a local bank, has stunned the community and prompted a swift response from law enforcement. The police have launched an investigation, with the case officially registered and
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
22 mins ago
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
Inspector General Police Punjab Initiates Sweeping Changes: Digitization and Social Inclusion
24 mins ago
Inspector General Police Punjab Initiates Sweeping Changes: Digitization and Social Inclusion
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
10 mins ago
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Sindh Food Authority Seals Substandard Ghee Factory in Hyderabad
12 mins ago
Sindh Food Authority Seals Substandard Ghee Factory in Hyderabad
Tragic Loss in Karachi: Young Boy Shot Dead While Resisting Robbery
21 mins ago
Tragic Loss in Karachi: Young Boy Shot Dead While Resisting Robbery
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
18 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
20 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
42 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
1 min
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
1 min
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
2 mins
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app