SSGC Suspends Gas Supply in Sindh: Industries and CNG Stations in Karachi to Remain Closed for 48 Hours

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the industrial sector, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced a temporary halt to gas supply for industries and Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi. This suspension, which began on Saturday, is expected to last for a period of 48 hours, wrapping up on Monday at 8 am. The decision comes in the wake of reduced gas availability leading to low pressures in the system.

Enforcement and Penalties

The directive issued by the SSGC is clear: all industries, industrial power generation units, and CNG stations are to remain shuttered during this 48-hour suspension period. The company has warned of stringent penalties for non-compliance, with any industry found violating this directive facing the prospect of a further one-week suspension of gas services.

Recurring Issue

This is not the first time that the SSGC has been compelled to adopt such measures. The company has previously had to suspend gas supplies to industries in Karachi on account of gas crises that have led to shortages and low pressure issues. The most recent such suspension took place from December 23 to December 25.

Wider Implications

The current suspension of gas supply is expected to have significant repercussions on various sectors and everyday life in the affected regions. Concerns are rife about the broader impact on industries, particularly given the crucial role that energy plays in driving economic activity. In this context, the government’s efforts to address the crisis and find long-term solutions are crucial to navigating the challenging energy situation that Pakistan currently finds itself in.