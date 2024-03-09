SNGPL Ensures Uninterrupted Gas Supply for Sehr and Iftar in Ramadan

In a significant move aimed at ensuring the convenience of millions during the holy month of Ramadan, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has pledged to provide uninterrupted gas supply during the critical hours of Sehr and Iftar. This development comes as a relief to households across the region, grappling with the challenge of preparing meals during these times amidst gas shortages in the past.

Ensuring Smooth Operations

The assurance of continuous gas supply from 2:30 am to 8 am for Sehr and from 3 pm to 10 pm for Iftar underscores SNGPL's commitment to addressing consumer needs during Ramadan. To facilitate this, SNGPL has taken proactive measures, including the formation of monitoring teams dedicated to resolving any gas pressure issues that may arise. Furthermore, the establishment of control rooms signifies a structured approach towards ensuring that the supply chain remains unaffected during peak hours. Consumers facing issues with gas pressure or supply have been encouraged to utilize the dedicated helpline by calling 1199, highlighting SNGPL's efforts to maintain open lines of communication with its user base.

Consumer Safety and Awareness

Amidst the operational enhancements, SNGPL has also emphasized the importance of safety and prudent gas usage during Sehr and Iftar. The appeal for cautious gas consumption during these times is not only aimed at preventing accidents but also at ensuring that the available resources are utilized efficiently to benefit the maximum number of consumers. This dual focus on uninterrupted supply and consumer safety reflects a comprehensive strategy to support the community during Ramadan.

Impact on Public Perception and Trust

The announcement by SNGPL is set to play a crucial role in building public trust and confidence in the utility provider's capabilities. By addressing a perennial issue that affects a vast segment of the population, SNGPL is positioning itself as a responsive and consumer-centric organization. The measures taken to ensure gas availability during crucial times are likely to enhance the company's reputation and set a precedent for service delivery in the utilities sector.