Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz

On a prestigious evening at Aiwan-e-Sadr, amidst the celebrations of Pakistan Day, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the iconic musician known for his soulful renditions of Qawwali and modern music, with Pakistan's second-highest civilian award, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. This accolade was in recognition of Khan's unparalleled contributions to the Pakistani and South Asian music industry, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Advertisment

Legacy of Musical Excellence

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a scion of the legendary musical dynasty of the Fateh Ali Khan family, has been a torchbearer of Qawwali, a form of Sufi devotional music popular in South Asia. Through his modern interpretations and global tours, Khan has not only preserved the rich legacy of his uncle and mentor, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but also expanded the global footprint of Pakistani music. His ability to blend traditional Qawwali with contemporary music genres has garnered him international acclaim, making him a cultural ambassador of Pakistan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he was grateful for the honour. The singer said: “It is with profound gratitude that I accept the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz & Sitara-I-Imtiaz awards bestowed upon me by the esteemed President. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my cherished family, friends, and devoted fans whose unwavering support has been my guiding light on this remarkable journey. Together, we stand in humble reverence, inspired to continue our pursuit of excellence.”

Advertisment

Gratitude and Dedication

Expressing his gratitude, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared his heartfelt appreciation for the recognition. "It is with profound gratitude that I accept the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-I-Imtiaz awards bestowed upon me by the esteemed President," he stated. He dedicated this honor to his family, friends, and fans worldwide, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in his journey. Khan's commitment to promoting the soft side of Pakistan through his music remains stronger than ever, as he vows to continue his mission of cultural diplomacy.

Clearing Legal Hurdles

Advertisment

Just weeks before this national recognition, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was under scrutiny by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegations of money laundering and tax evasion. However, the FIA's Lahore Zone additional director confirmed that the investigation has been closed due to a lack of evidence, clearing Khan's name from any wrongdoing. This exoneration not only reinstated Khan's esteemed reputation but also highlighted the challenges artists face in their personal and professional lives.

FIA's Lahore Zone additional director confirmed that the competent authority has authorised closing the investigation against Khan and others, in accordance with the recommendations put forth by the field inquiry unit.

"There is no evidence found in the available records that implicates Khan in any illegal currency smuggling activities," the FIA senior officer said.

Advertisment

According to details provided by FIA Lahore, an inquiry was initiated in January against the singer and 182 other frequent commuters who have travelled abroad for work from Lahore International Airport.

The money laundering and tax evasion investigation was based on data concerning frequent travellers, with a specific focus on identifying any individuals involved in currency smuggling or money laundering, the report stated.

“The data of 182 travellers was provided by the deputy director of Immigration at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Consequently, the proceedings were initiated to detect any frequent traveller found in smuggling off currency or money laundering. The name of Khan was also included in the frequent list of travellers.