Sindh's Caretaker CM Advocates for Stronger Social Protection System

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, acting as the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, has underscored the necessity of creating an effective social protection system in the province. Addressing a consultative seminar, Baqar stressed the need for collaborative efforts to empower and defend the most vulnerable societal members. He lauded the diversity of views presented and urged the creation of a detailed social protection strategy to address issues like program fragmentation, inadequate coverage, and inefficiencies in coordination and targeting.

Sindh Social Protection Authority: A Major Step

Baqar announced the formation of the Sindh Social Protection Authority, marking a significant stride in reforming social protection initiatives. The Authority's assignment is to develop a roadmap and action plan to ensure the effectiveness of social assistance. This announcement signifies the government's determination to establish a streamlined, efficient, and responsive system that caters to the people's needs.

Transparency, Accountability, and Public Awareness

Baqar underscored the importance of government partnerships, transparency, accountability, and public awareness in these initiatives' success. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to reforming and consolidating social protection initiatives under the newly established Sindh Social Protection Authority. The Chief Minister believes that a well-coordinated and comprehensive social protection system is crucial in alleviating poverty and promoting equity among the province's diverse population.

Insights on Current State of Social Protection

Other speakers at the seminar included government officials, educational institutions' representatives, and international organizations, who provided insights into the current state of social protection in Sindh. They identified areas such as healthcare, education, and data management that require improvements. The seminar shed light on challenges within the social protection framework and highlighted the need for effective strategies to overcome them, setting the stage for a collective resolve to strengthen the province's social protection system.