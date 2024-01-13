Sindh Prisons’ Green Initiative: DIG Muhammad Nisar Khan Starts Plantation Campaign

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, Muhammad Nisar Khan, recently visited Nawabshah jail in Sindh province. The purpose of the visit was to initiate a plantation campaign, a directive given by IG Prisons Sindh, Syed Manwar Ali. During his visit, Khan planted saplings within the jail premises, marking the start of the campaign.

Transforming Jails into Correctional Centers

The green initiative aims to transform the prison grounds into lush landscapes. But beyond the beautification and environmental benefits, there’s a deeper objective. The campaign is designed to turn jails into correctional centers. It involves the planting of 1200 fruit plants of various types, and the prisoners will be directly involved in the process. The activity is expected to contribute significantly to their rehabilitation.

Reformation of Prisoners and Environmental Contribution

The prison land will be used for this purpose, providing an opportunity for prisoners to engage in an activity that enriches the environment while also aiding their reformation. The presence of Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Ghoraho, officials from the Forest Department, and several journalists at the event underscored its significance.

Following the planting of the saplings, DIG Khan had a briefing with Superintendent Ismatullah Bharro. The discussion focused on the ongoing efforts towards prisoner reformation, which includes the plantation project. Khan also interacted with the inmates, addressing their issues and concerns while reinforcing the importance of the green initiative.