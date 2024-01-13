en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Sindh Prisons’ Green Initiative: DIG Muhammad Nisar Khan Starts Plantation Campaign

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Sindh Prisons’ Green Initiative: DIG Muhammad Nisar Khan Starts Plantation Campaign

DIG Prisons Sindh Initiates Green Campaign

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, Muhammad Nisar Khan, recently visited Nawabshah jail in Sindh province. The purpose of the visit was to initiate a plantation campaign, a directive given by IG Prisons Sindh, Syed Manwar Ali. During his visit, Khan planted saplings within the jail premises, marking the start of the campaign.

Transforming Jails into Correctional Centers

The green initiative aims to transform the prison grounds into lush landscapes. But beyond the beautification and environmental benefits, there’s a deeper objective. The campaign is designed to turn jails into correctional centers. It involves the planting of 1200 fruit plants of various types, and the prisoners will be directly involved in the process. The activity is expected to contribute significantly to their rehabilitation.

Reformation of Prisoners and Environmental Contribution

The prison land will be used for this purpose, providing an opportunity for prisoners to engage in an activity that enriches the environment while also aiding their reformation. The presence of Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Ghoraho, officials from the Forest Department, and several journalists at the event underscored its significance.

Following the planting of the saplings, DIG Khan had a briefing with Superintendent Ismatullah Bharro. The discussion focused on the ongoing efforts towards prisoner reformation, which includes the plantation project. Khan also interacted with the inmates, addressing their issues and concerns while reinforcing the importance of the green initiative.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
25 mins ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Marking a significant milestone in its history, Pakistan is all set to host the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) on January 11-12, 2024. This annual gathering, which has gained global recognition for its success, is aimed at improving industrial knowledge while simultaneously enhancing Pakistan’s international image. The conference will be held in Karachi, a
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Unlocking Balochistan's Economic Potential: The Role of CPEC and Development Initiatives
2 hours ago
Unlocking Balochistan's Economic Potential: The Role of CPEC and Development Initiatives
Restoring Abbottabad's Beauty: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project Underway
2 hours ago
Restoring Abbottabad's Beauty: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project Underway
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
50 mins ago
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
Controversy Surrounds Tenure Extension of IBA Karachi's Executive Director
1 hour ago
Controversy Surrounds Tenure Extension of IBA Karachi's Executive Director
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
2 hours ago
Capital Development Authority Auctions Commercial Plots, Raises Rs13.541 Billion
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
23 seconds
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
2 mins
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
2 mins
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
3 mins
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
3 mins
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
3 mins
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
4 mins
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
4 mins
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
6 mins
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app