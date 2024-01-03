Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

In a display of public engagement and administrative transparency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Complaint Cell in Sindh, Pakistan, registered a staggering 77,522 public complaints by the close of 2023. The complaints poured in from a diverse array of communication platforms including phone calls, helplines, emails, WhatsApp, and traditional mail, reflecting the Sindh Police’s adoption of inclusive and accessible channels to encourage public discourse.

Complaint Resolution and Law Enforcement

A spokesperson for the Sindh Police confirmed that a substantial majority of the complaints, precisely 74,442, have been effectively dealt with through comprehensive strategic measures. While the police force is committed to resolving the remaining 3,080 complaints, they have not let their commitment to law enforcement slip. Their ongoing crime-busting activities include snap-checks, raids, operations, and other enforcement measures.

Arrests and Crime Prevention

The Sindh Police’s unwavering dedication to justice and public safety has led to the arrest of 228 individuals identified as proclaimed offenders or absconders. This significant achievement was made possible through the innovative use of the advanced HotelEye Management System, which facilitated the apprehension of 259 individuals across various districts of Sindh, including Karachi.

Embracing Technology

In a move that underscores their commitment to leveraging technology in their operations, the Sindh Police have utilized the Talash App to identify 146 deceased individuals. This exemplary use of technology not only enhances the efficiency of their operations but also underscores their commitment to providing swift and effective services to the public.