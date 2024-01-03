en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Sindh Police Complaint Cell Registers Over 77,000 Complaints, Continues Law Enforcement Efforts

In a display of public engagement and administrative transparency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Complaint Cell in Sindh, Pakistan, registered a staggering 77,522 public complaints by the close of 2023. The complaints poured in from a diverse array of communication platforms including phone calls, helplines, emails, WhatsApp, and traditional mail, reflecting the Sindh Police’s adoption of inclusive and accessible channels to encourage public discourse.

Complaint Resolution and Law Enforcement

A spokesperson for the Sindh Police confirmed that a substantial majority of the complaints, precisely 74,442, have been effectively dealt with through comprehensive strategic measures. While the police force is committed to resolving the remaining 3,080 complaints, they have not let their commitment to law enforcement slip. Their ongoing crime-busting activities include snap-checks, raids, operations, and other enforcement measures.

Arrests and Crime Prevention

The Sindh Police’s unwavering dedication to justice and public safety has led to the arrest of 228 individuals identified as proclaimed offenders or absconders. This significant achievement was made possible through the innovative use of the advanced HotelEye Management System, which facilitated the apprehension of 259 individuals across various districts of Sindh, including Karachi.

Embracing Technology

In a move that underscores their commitment to leveraging technology in their operations, the Sindh Police have utilized the Talash App to identify 146 deceased individuals. This exemplary use of technology not only enhances the efficiency of their operations but also underscores their commitment to providing swift and effective services to the public.

0
Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit Mourns the Loss of Retired Narcotics Detection Dog Lapis

By Wojciech Zylm

January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force

By Bijay Laxmi

Antitrust Litigation Expert Jennifer Patterson Joins Haug Partners LLP

By Quadri Adejumo

Notorious Sex Offender Suspected of Over 50 Crimes Apprehended in Dublin

By BNN Correspondents

Interior Minister Eštok Outlines Ambitious Plan for Police and Crisis ...
@Law · 14 mins
Interior Minister Eštok Outlines Ambitious Plan for Police and Crisis ...
heart comment 0
FBI Entrapment Allegations Emerge in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot

By BNN Correspondents

FBI Entrapment Allegations Emerge in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot
Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP’s Body Armour Expired

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP's Body Armour Expired
Muscatine Man to Stand Trial for Second-Degree Murder: A Case of Self-Defense?

By Safak Costu

Muscatine Man to Stand Trial for Second-Degree Murder: A Case of Self-Defense?
Alan Dershowitz Calls for Release of All Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein; Asserts Innocence

By Bijay Laxmi

Alan Dershowitz Calls for Release of All Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein; Asserts Innocence
Latest Headlines
World News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
17 seconds
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
31 seconds
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
42 seconds
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
45 seconds
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
1 min
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
2 mins
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
2 mins
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
2 mins
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app