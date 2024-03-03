Sindh High Court Mandates Report on Ancient Properties Preservation, Boosts Cultural Heritage Efforts

In a significant move to safeguard cultural heritage, the Sindh High Court has directed the culture secretary to submit a detailed report on the preservation of ancient properties and monuments. This directive emerged during a hearing focused on the conservation of the province's heritage sites, spotlighting the government's commitment to protecting its rich historical legacy.
Urgent Call for Compliance
Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, leading the single bench, expressed dissatisfaction with the incomplete report previously submitted by the culture department. The court emphasized the necessity of categorizing ancient properties, distinguishing between those owned by the public and private entities. The culture secretary now faces a one-month deadline to list ancient properties and monuments, underlining the urgency of compliance to preserve the national heritage.
Rehabilitation and Maintenance Initiatives
The court also mandated the culture department to support a committee tasked with setting criteria for the rehabilitation and promotion of sites declared under the Ancient Monument Preservation Act 1904. This initiative aims to not only preserve but also enhance the accessibility and appreciation of these historical sites. Furthermore, the court ordered progress reports on the maintenance of British-era landmarks, including the iconic Clock Towers/Ghanta Ghars, underscoring the broad scope of the preservation efforts.
Addressing Legal and Administrative Hurdles
In addition to preservation efforts, the court addressed administrative challenges, such as the failure of certain officials to properly document property ownership changes. The creation of a tourism police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was highlighted as a model for promoting a tourism-friendly environment, suggesting a similar approach could benefit Sindh. The court's refusal to allow the withdrawal of public-interest litigations further demonstrated its commitment to holding parties accountable for the preservation of cultural heritage.
The Sindh High Court's directives represent a crucial step towards protecting and promoting Pakistan's ancient sites and monuments. By enforcing strict compliance and supporting rehabilitation efforts, the court is ensuring that the cultural heritage of Sindh is preserved for future generations. This landmark decision not only highlights the importance of heritage conservation but also sets a precedent for other regions to follow, promising a brighter future for Pakistan's historical legacy.