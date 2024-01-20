Sindh Government Calls for Online Salary Payments in Industries

In a significant move to bolster transparency and accountability in industries, the caretaker government of Sindh has issued a directive to industrialists, urging them to implement online salary payments for their workers. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the Sindh Provincial Steering Committee for Business and Human Rights held in Karachi. The meeting, chaired by the caretaker Sindh Minister for Law and Human Rights, Muhammad Omar Soomro, underscored the necessity of eliminating any form of forced or voluntary labour, child labour, and discriminatory practices in workplaces.

Stricter Adherence to Labour Laws

During the meeting, Minister Soomro emphasized the need for strict adherence to labour laws, cautioning of severe action against any instances of non-compliance. Despite the existence of such legal requirements, many industrialists in Sindh have been found to bypass the system by not depositing workers' salaries directly into their bank accounts. This practice not only goes against the regulations but also hampers the efforts towards ensuring fair and transparent wage disbursements.

Addressing Minimum Wage Violations

In addition to the directive on online salary payments, the committee also discussed the complaints received regarding workers not receiving the minimum wages. The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has reportedly received several such complaints, prompting it to issue notices to various industries and institutions. The SHRC Chairman, Iqbal Ahmed Detho, confirmed that the Commission has been proactive in addressing these violations and ensuring that the workers' rights are protected.

Implications for Industrialists

The directive from the caretaker government presents a clear message to the industrialists in Sindh - compliance with labour laws is non-negotiable. This move not only aims to safeguard the rights of industrial workers but also seeks to establish a culture of accountability among the industrialists. By ensuring that workers' salaries are deposited directly into their bank accounts, the government hopes to eliminate any chances of wage discrepancies and foster a more transparent industrial environment.