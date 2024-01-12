en English
Pakistan

Sindh Government Boosts Tourism with Professional Tour Guides

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Sindh Government Boosts Tourism with Professional Tour Guides

In a significant stride towards bolstering tourism, the Sindh government has proclaimed its intent to recruit professional tour guides for all tourist locales across the province. This strategic decision underscores the government’s commitment to enriching the experiences of tourists by providing them with knowledgeable insights into the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Aiming for Excellence in Tourism

Arshad Wali Muhammad, the Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, accentuated the essential role of trained tour guides in creating unforgettable experiences for tourists. He emphasized that informed guidance at historical and cultural sites is integral to the overall travel experience.

Investing in Tourism Infrastructure

This initiative is aligned with Sindh’s aim to promote itself as a premier tourist destination. In an effort to facilitate this drive, the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Khalid Chachar, has approached the Finance Department for the necessary funding, acting on the directives of the High Court.

Paving the Way for Enhanced Tourist Experiences

Their decision to employ professional tour guides is a testament to their dedication to the growth and promotion of tourism in the province. By ensuring that visitors receive expert guidance, the Sindh government aims to enhance the overall impression of Sindh and contribute to the development of tourism within the province.

Pakistan Travel & Tourism
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Pakistan

