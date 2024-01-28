Sindh Chief Minister Assigns Sub-Registrar Recruitment to SPSC, Aims to Curb Corruption

In a recent announcement, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqir declared that the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) would now handle the recruitment process for the Sub-Registrar position. This decision, revealed by the Chief Minister's spokesperson, is expected to significantly enhance the performance and efficiency of the department.

Transition to Merit-Based Recruitment

The Sub-Registrar position, classified as Grade 15, is crucial as it involves the registration of ownership papers. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of merit-based recruitment in this role. The move to have the SPSC handle the recruitment is aimed at ensuring transparency and eliminating corruption in the sub-registrar offices.

Reform and Digitization of the Revenue Department

Alongside the recruitment change, Baqir also highlighted ongoing reforms within the Revenue Department. Central to these reforms is the department's digitization. This transition to digital operations is designed to facilitate public convenience and further eliminate corruption.

Positioning for the Future

The Chief Minister's move signifies a tangible step towards a corruption-free administration, with the SPSC's involvement promising a fair recruitment system based on merit. The digitization of the Revenue Department, on the other hand, signifies progress in modernizing the department's operations and improving public service delivery. These measures together paint a picture of a government keen on improving its operations, rooting out corruption, and better serving its citizens.