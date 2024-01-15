en English
Pakistan

Simi Kamal Appointed New Chair of the Board for International Water Management Institute

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Simi Kamal Appointed New Chair of the Board for International Water Management Institute

Renowned water expert, Simi Kamal, is set to begin her term as the new Chair of the Board of Governors for the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) starting January 1, 2024. Kamal’s commendable 40-year career in the water sector and her contributions to gender equality, poverty alleviation, and environmental sustainability make her a fitting choice for this position.

Simi Kamal: A Force in the Water Sector

As the Founder and Chairperson of the Hisaar Foundation and co-founder of the Panjwani-Hisaar Water Institute at NED University, Kamal’s breadth of knowledge and experience is extensive. Her background as a geographer and an alumnus of the University of Cambridge has provided a unique perspective, making her a valuable asset in diverse sectors.

A Track Record of Global Influence

Kamal’s impact has been felt globally, with her work spanning from grassroots to international levels. Her contributions to several boards including WaterAid UK and CABI UK, as well as being a member of Pakistan’s leading microfinance banks, reflect her dedication to making a difference.

Continuing Growth with IWMI

Kamal’s association with IWMI began in 2018, during which she has contributed significantly to its strategic direction. She succeeds Roberto Lenton, who lauds her capabilities and anticipates her future role in bolstering the strength and growth of the IWMI Board. Her leadership within IWMI is evident as she held positions including Chair of the Program Committee and Vice Chair of the Board. Kamal’s appointment comes at a crucial time as IWMI prepares to implement its 2024-2030 strategy and further integrate with One CGIAR.

Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

