en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Star Wars Sequel Amid Controversy

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Star Wars Sequel Amid Controversy

In a trailblazing move, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Pakistani-Canadian director, is set to helm the upcoming sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, announced as The Jedi Order. With a planned release in 2026, the director and feminist advocate aims to infuse the Star Wars universe with a distinct feminine narrative.

Obaid-Chinoy’s Vision and Controversy

Obaid-Chinoy, acclaimed for her feminist documentaries, has vowed to transform the Star Wars narrative to emphasize the importance of women’s roles. However, her previous comments about ‘making men uncomfortable’ have resurfaced, prompting a mixed reaction from the Star Wars fandom. Some fans have expressed concerns about her feminist activism and how it may shape the film, even calling for a boycott of Disney.

Star Wars and the Shift Towards Diversity

The recent Star Wars trilogy, under the direction of Rian Johnson, and the leadership of Kathleen Kennedy at LucasFilm signify a shift towards diversity and inclusion. However, this change has been met with criticism. Commentators argue that the franchise should focus on fun and escapism rather than promoting progressive ideologies. The contention between those who welcome inclusivity and those who feel it compromises the enjoyment of the films persists.

Obaid-Chinoy: A New Hope?

Despite the controversy, Obaid-Chinoy’s selection as director signifies a promising evolution for the franchise. As the first woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars film, her appointment reflects the strides the industry is making towards equality and representation. Her film, focusing on the character Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order, could shape a new era for the Star Wars universe, all the while challenging the status quo of the industry.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
16 mins ago
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
In a shocking incident in Sargodha, a longstanding feud took a fatal turn when a man was mercilessly gunned down by his adversary. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Manazir Javed, was returning from a funeral when he was ambushed by the 41-year-old suspect, known as Imran, near Sultan Pur. The local law enforcement and emergency
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
2 hours ago
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
Women University Mardan Excels in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings
2 hours ago
Women University Mardan Excels in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings
Allama Iqbal Open University Opens Admissions for Spring 2024
20 mins ago
Allama Iqbal Open University Opens Admissions for Spring 2024
Security Guard Fatally Shot in Hafizabad Petrol Pump Robbery
22 mins ago
Security Guard Fatally Shot in Hafizabad Petrol Pump Robbery
Bacha Khan Medical Complex: A Beacon of Hope in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
50 mins ago
Bacha Khan Medical Complex: A Beacon of Hope in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
44 seconds
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
1 min
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
1 min
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
2 mins
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
2 mins
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
2 mins
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
2 mins
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app