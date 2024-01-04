Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Star Wars Sequel Amid Controversy

In a trailblazing move, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Pakistani-Canadian director, is set to helm the upcoming sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, announced as The Jedi Order. With a planned release in 2026, the director and feminist advocate aims to infuse the Star Wars universe with a distinct feminine narrative.

Obaid-Chinoy’s Vision and Controversy

Obaid-Chinoy, acclaimed for her feminist documentaries, has vowed to transform the Star Wars narrative to emphasize the importance of women’s roles. However, her previous comments about ‘making men uncomfortable’ have resurfaced, prompting a mixed reaction from the Star Wars fandom. Some fans have expressed concerns about her feminist activism and how it may shape the film, even calling for a boycott of Disney.

Star Wars and the Shift Towards Diversity

The recent Star Wars trilogy, under the direction of Rian Johnson, and the leadership of Kathleen Kennedy at LucasFilm signify a shift towards diversity and inclusion. However, this change has been met with criticism. Commentators argue that the franchise should focus on fun and escapism rather than promoting progressive ideologies. The contention between those who welcome inclusivity and those who feel it compromises the enjoyment of the films persists.

Obaid-Chinoy: A New Hope?

Despite the controversy, Obaid-Chinoy’s selection as director signifies a promising evolution for the franchise. As the first woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars film, her appointment reflects the strides the industry is making towards equality and representation. Her film, focusing on the character Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order, could shape a new era for the Star Wars universe, all the while challenging the status quo of the industry.