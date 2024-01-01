Severe Cold Wave Hits Punjab: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

As the first dawn of 2024 broke, a severe cold wave tightened its grip on Punjab, plunging the city into a blanket of dense fog. The phenomenon, a common occurrence during the region’s winter months, has significantly reduced visibility, disrupting daily life and potentially impacting transportation and other essential services.

Weather Alert: A Drop in Temperature

The chilling conditions are the result of a sharp drop in temperature. In Bihar, the minimum temperature plummeted by several degrees, causing a cold wave-like situation. In Patna, the mercury dipped by nine degrees Celsius, registering a minimum of 11.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cold may intensify from January 5, with dense fog likely to prevail in several parts of the state for the next two days.

Impact on Transportation and Services

The foggy conditions have taken a toll on transportation, particularly in the nation’s capital, Delhi. The Indian Railways reported 21 trains running late due to the fog. Flights services too, have been affected by low visibility. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Delhi and neighbouring states, predicting very dense fog and cold conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to the reduced visibility.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kashmir

Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Kashmir experiences the intensification of the cold wave, with temperatures plunging below freezing point. Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for severe cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kashmir. The northern half of the country is expected to remain in the 6-9 degree Celsius range throughout the first week of the New Year.

Chilla-i-Kalan: The Harshest Winter Period

The Kashmir region is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies. The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Residents are advised to take precautions when venturing outdoors and to stay informed about weather updates. Authorities may issue advisories to ensure public safety and minimize the impact on travel and daily activities. As the region periodically grapples with this natural phenomenon, this year’s cold wave appears particularly severe.