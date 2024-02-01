SEPA Enforces Vehicular Emission Control in Mirpurkhas

On a Thursday in Mirpurkhas, a significant operation swept the Bypass Road, an orchestrated effort by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to enforce the Vehicular Emission Control Program. The operation, spearheaded by the Regional Incharge of SEPA Mirpurkhas, Ali Muhammad Rind, aimed particularly at vehicles found discharging poisonous fumes over the prescribed limits.

Unyielding Effort Against Pollution

Under the watchful eye of Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Agha Wasif Abbas, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, the operation saw numerous small and large vehicles scrutinized. Challans – the local term for fines – amounted to thousands of rupees, levied on vehicles found violating the emission standards set by the program.

Health Risks of Toxic Emissions

Ali Muhammad Rind, the man leading the charge, elucidated the health risks tied to the toxic fumes emitted by these vehicles. He highlighted the potential for heart attacks, lung cancer, brain hemorrhages, and various eye conditions. These serious health implications serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining emission standards.

Call to Action

Following the operation, Rind urged the public to switch to eco-friendly fuels and to ensure regular vehicle maintenance. The adoption of such practices would not only comply with the Environmental Protection Act of 2014 but also contribute significantly to the reduction of pollution. This action underscores the gravity of the situation and the collective responsibility to combat this environmental challenge.