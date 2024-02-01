Security Forces Ramp Up Vigilance Along LoC Amid Heavy Snowfall in North Kashmir

In the face of recent heavy snowfall along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, security forces have intensified their vigilance to forestall potential infiltration attempts. The enforcement has seen the implementation of amplified surveillance measures, including the roll-out of state-of-the-art 360-degree CCTV cameras along the LoC. These measures have been particularly enforced in the sectors within Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora districts.

Unwavering Alertness of Forces

A senior security official underscored the unwavering alertness of the forces in ensuring the safety and security of the region. The official stated that there would be no compromise in protecting the border, asserting that any movement noted along the LoC is vigorously cross-checked and responded to accordingly.

Decrease in Violence Levels

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reported a decrease in violence levels along the LoC. He confirmed that the army would continue its operations against militants both along the LoC and in the hinterland. The General also revealed that 71 terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, with 35 in the hinterland and 36 as a result of counter-infiltration operations.

Security Measures Against Proxy Warfare

Additional measures to maintain security include the recovery of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and cash along the border districts in Jammu Province, as well as the detection and defusing of explosive devices by the Border Security Force (BSF). These actions are part of a larger effort to counter Pakistan's use of proxy warfare, which includes the dropping of arms and the smuggling of narcotics via drones. Despite these threats, the resilience and determination of security forces remain steadfast in safeguarding the region and neutralizing the threats posed by Pakistan's proxy war.