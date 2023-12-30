Security Forces Eliminate Five Terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan: ISPR

In a decisive offensive against terrorism, Pakistani security forces neutralized five extremists, including Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed this operation, highlighting its significance in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Operation Underway

The operation was conducted following credible intelligence about the terrorists’ presence. It resulted not only in the elimination of the terrorists but also in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. The forces are currently conducting a sanitization operation to ensure the area is free of any remaining extremists, underscoring their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Commander Rahzeb Alias Khoray Among the Deceased

Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, a notorious figure, was among the eliminated. The ISPR statement disclosed that these terrorists were actively involved in attacks against security forces, extortion, and targeted killing of innocent civilians. The operation has therefore dealt a significant blow to the terrorist infrastructure in the region.

Addressing Security Challenges

The ISPR also shed light on a recent gathering where the Pakistan Army reaffirmed its determination to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and confront security challenges. During this assembly, concerns were raised about the armament and support of terrorists from a neighboring country, which poses a significant threat to Pakistan’s security. The military leadership resolved to confront all terrorists, facilitators, and abettors with the full force of the state.