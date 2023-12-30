en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Security Forces Eliminate Five Terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan: ISPR

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:05 am EST
Security Forces Eliminate Five Terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan: ISPR

In a decisive offensive against terrorism, Pakistani security forces neutralized five extremists, including Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed this operation, highlighting its significance in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Operation Underway

The operation was conducted following credible intelligence about the terrorists’ presence. It resulted not only in the elimination of the terrorists but also in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. The forces are currently conducting a sanitization operation to ensure the area is free of any remaining extremists, underscoring their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Commander Rahzeb Alias Khoray Among the Deceased

Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, a notorious figure, was among the eliminated. The ISPR statement disclosed that these terrorists were actively involved in attacks against security forces, extortion, and targeted killing of innocent civilians. The operation has therefore dealt a significant blow to the terrorist infrastructure in the region.

Addressing Security Challenges

The ISPR also shed light on a recent gathering where the Pakistan Army reaffirmed its determination to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and confront security challenges. During this assembly, concerns were raised about the armament and support of terrorists from a neighboring country, which poses a significant threat to Pakistan’s security. The military leadership resolved to confront all terrorists, facilitators, and abettors with the full force of the state.

0
Pakistan Security Terrorism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Couple and Daughter in Lahore: Family Perishes in Devastating House Blaze

By Mazhar Abbas

Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Accident in Layyah: Dumper Crushes Three Bikers to Death

By Mazhar Abbas

Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites ...
@Human Rights · 14 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites ...
heart comment 0
Weekly Inflation Rises by 0.37%: Key Insights from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Report

By Mazhar Abbas

Weekly Inflation Rises by 0.37%: Key Insights from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Report
Pakistan’s Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan's Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report
Aussie Captain Pat Cummins Dismisses Hafeez’s Claim, Emphasizes Importance of Victory

By Salman Khan

Aussie Captain Pat Cummins Dismisses Hafeez's Claim, Emphasizes Importance of Victory
India Officially Demands Extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan

By Rafia Tasleem

India Officially Demands Extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan
Latest Headlines
World News
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
25 seconds
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
28 seconds
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
30 seconds
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Opener
39 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Opener
Turkiye's Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations
41 seconds
Turkiye's Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
1 min
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
2 mins
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
3 mins
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
3 mins
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
9 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
48 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app