Security Alert: Pak High Court Judges Receive Mysterious Powder in Letters

In a startling development, eight judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) found themselves at the center of a security scare after receiving letters containing a mysterious powder. The incident, which has raised red flags about the safety of the judiciary, led to an immediate investigation by law enforcement authorities.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The discovery was made when the staff of two judges opened their respective letters, encountering an unidentified powder within. This prompted quick action, with a team from the Islamabad Police, accompanied by forensic experts, arriving at the scene to delve into the matter. The powder's properties are currently under examination to understand its nature and potential risks. Adding to the intrigue, the letters bore a threatening symbol and were reportedly signed by a woman named Resham, identifying herself as Waqar Hussain's wife.

Legal and Security Measures Intensify

Reacting to the potential threat, the Islamabad High Court called upon the inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG) of Islamabad police for a discussion on bolstering the court's security. The federal police have launched an extensive investigation to trace the letters' origins and identify any looming threats to the judges. A significant move in the investigation saw the involvement of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), signaling the seriousness of the situation. A case is expected to be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, highlighting the gravity of the incident.

Forensic Analysis and Court Reaction

Forensic teams have taken custody of all letters and related materials for a detailed examination. An unsettling detail emerged as sources revealed that upon opening one of the letters, an official experienced a burning sensation in the eyes, though immediate first aid measures were taken. The court administration has ordered the registration of a case, underlining the episode's severity and the judiciary's resolve to address the security breach comprehensively.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident at the Islamabad High Court not only underscores the vulnerabilities faced by judicial figures but also raises pertinent questions about the motives behind such acts. While the authorities work to unravel the mystery of the suspicious powder, the legal community and the public alike await answers, hoping for a resolution that ensures the safety and integrity of the judiciary.