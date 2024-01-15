SECP Mandates UDIN on Audit Reports for Enhanced Transparency

In an attempt to enhance the transparency and verification process of audit reports in Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a novel regulation. Through the issuance of S.R.O. 9 (I)/2024, SECP has decreed the mandatory inclusion of a “Unique Document Identification Number” (UDIN) on all audit reports. This requirement is specifically aimed at auditors who are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

UDIN: A New Standard for Audit Documents

The UDIN is a unique number generated from a designated portal of the ICAP. By mandating its inclusion on all audit reports, SECP aims to establish a standardized identification process for audit documents. This decision aims to prevent fraudulent reporting and enhance the credibility of auditors and their reports.

Amendment to the Auditors (Reporting Obligations) Regulations, 2018

The new regulation has been incorporated through an amendment to the Auditors (Reporting Obligations) Regulations, 2018. The amendment, formalized through the issuance of S.R.O. 9 (I)/2024, requires auditors to include the UDIN on all reports made under these regulations. The absence of a UDIN on an audit report could raise questions about the authenticity of the document, thereby ensuring a higher level of transparency and accountability in the auditing process.

Implications for Auditors and Businesses

This new requirement will significantly impact the auditing landscape in Pakistan. It will necessitate auditors, particularly those associated with the ICAP, to adapt to this change swiftly. In the long run, the introduction of the UDIN is expected to increase trust in audit reports, thereby improving the overall business environment in Pakistan. It will also help businesses and regulators quickly verify audit reports, thus expediting decision-making processes.