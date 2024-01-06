en English
Pakistan

Second Phase of People’s Bus Service in Karachi Announced

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Second Phase of People’s Bus Service in Karachi Announced

Addressing a long-held concern over affordable public transportation in Karachi, the second phase of the People’s Bus Service has been announced by Sharjeel Inam Memon, former Sindh minister for information, transport, and mass transit. This new chapter brings an additional fleet of buses, promising to expand the reach and comfort of the city’s commuters. The announcement was made on social media, adding to the growing anticipation among the city dwellers.

People’s Bus Service: A Respite for Karachi’s Commuters

Launched in June 2022, the People’s Bus Service is a brainchild of the Sindh government under the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The initiative’s primary goal is to provide affordable and air-conditioned transportation to the people of Karachi. The first phase saw 240 Chinese-imported buses plying on seven different routes, significantly easing commuting hassles.

Phase Two: More Buses, More Comfort

The second phase’s announcement has brought forth the news of additional buses, also procured from China, ready to serve the city’s residents. The new buses are expected to be operational within a few days. This expansion further confirms the PPP’s commitment to improving the city’s intra-district transport infrastructure. The latest fleet is viewed as a crucial step in catering to the growing demand, and thus, improving the overall quality of public transportation in Karachi.

PPP’s Commitment to Transportation Infrastructure

Sharjeel Inam Memon, in his announcement, emphasized the PPP’s role in bringing these new buses to Karachi. The PPP-led Sindh government’s efforts to enhance the city’s transport infrastructure are palpable with this initiative. The People’s Bus Service, with its commitment to affordability and comfort, signifies the party’s focus on providing practical solutions to everyday problems.

Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

