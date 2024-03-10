School Timing Adjustments for Ramadan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa!

In an anticipatory move ahead of Ramadan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department announced a significant adjustment to school timings across the province, aligning with the sacred month's observance. This decision coincides with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's scheduled meeting in Peshawar for the moon sighting, which heralds the commencement of Ramadan, expected to begin on March 12 if the moon is sighted.

Advertisment

Revised School Schedules for Ramadan

According to the latest notification from the Department of School Education, all primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now operate from 7:30 am to 11:10 am, with an early dismissal at 10:05 am on Fridays. Middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools have also adjusted their schedules, beginning at 7:30 am but concluding later, at 12:15 pm, and at 10:25 am on Fridays. These adjustments aim to accommodate the fasting schedule of students and teachers, ensuring educational activities continue with minimal disruption during Ramadan.

Moon Sighting and Ramadan Preparation

Advertisment

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, is set to convene in Peshawar on March 11, after Asr prayers, to observe the Ramadan moon. This meeting is critical as it will confirm the start of Ramadan, a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset, dedicated to prayer, reflection, and community. The committee's deliberations are keenly awaited, not just in Pakistan but also in neighboring countries, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also calling on citizens to watch for the moon on the evening of March 10.

Implications of School Timing Changes

The adjustment in school timings during Ramadan is a testament to the flexibility and responsiveness of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department to the needs of its students and staff. By accommodating the changes that Ramadan brings to daily routines, the department ensures that the educational process remains uninterrupted while respecting the spiritual significance of this month for Muslims. This decision also highlights the broader preparations underway across the Muslim world for Ramadan, a time of piety, charity, and community.