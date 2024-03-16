Saudi Crown Prince Assures Full Support to Pakistan's Economy Amid Crisis

On March 16, 2024, in a move reflecting deep bilateral ties and regional economic diplomacy, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed full support to Pakistan, grappling with a severe economic downturn. This commitment was made during a congratulatory call to Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, signaling Riyadh's ongoing support to bolster Pakistan's struggling economy.

Advertisment

Historic Support and Diplomatic Ties

Over the years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a steadfast ally for Pakistan, particularly in times of economic hardship. The Kingdom's recent gesture to roll over $3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) till the end of December 2024 stands testament to this unwavering support. This financial backing is not just a lifeline for Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves but also a strong signal of the historic and brotherly relations between the two nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acknowledging the significance of Saudi Arabia's support, highlighted the mutual commitment to not only preserve but also enhance the strategic partnership between the countries.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Advertisment

In their conversation, both leaders expressed an eagerness to elevate the existing relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. With over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia and ongoing collaborations across trade and defense sectors, the foundation for this enhanced partnership seems robust. Prime Minister Sharif's invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan underscores the intent to further solidify this relationship. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's recent announcement of relief measures for calamity-hit Gwadar exemplifies the multifaceted support Saudi Arabia extends to Pakistan, beyond mere economic aid.

Implications for Regional Stability and Economic Recovery

The reaffirmed support from Saudi Arabia comes at a critical juncture for Pakistan, currently in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout program. The Kingdom's backing not only provides immediate relief to Pakistan's economic woes but also has broader implications for regional stability and economic diplomacy in South Asia. As Pakistan endeavors to navigate through its economic challenges, the deepened strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia could play a pivotal role in ensuring a sustainable recovery and prosperity for the nation.

As discussions evolve and commitments turn into actionable support, the eyes of the world, especially those of regional stakeholders, will be keenly watching. The strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could herald a new era of economic collaboration, impacting not just the two countries but potentially setting a precedent for regional economic cooperation and stability.