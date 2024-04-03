Sahil Report Reveals 11 Children Abused Daily in 2023: Alarming Surge in Cases Across Pakistan

On Thursday, Sahil, an NGO dedicated to the welfare of children, in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), launched 'Cruel Numbers 2023.' This comprehensive report unveils a disturbing reality: an average of 11 children faced abuse every day in 2023 in Pakistan. Spanning all four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the data presents a stark picture of the child abuse landscape.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Data: A Closer Look at the Figures

The 'Cruel Numbers 2023' report documents a total of 4,213 child abuse cases, highlighting a wide spectrum of abuse including child sexual abuse, abductions, missing children, and child marriages. A gender-divide analysis reveals that 53% of the victims were girls, while boys constituted 47%. The age group most at risk was identified as 6-15 years, with a notable number of boys being more vulnerable than girls. Shockingly, the report also mentions cases involving children as young as 0-5 years.

Identifying the Perpetrators: A Disturbing Trend

Advertisment

One of the most alarming revelations of the report is the identity of the abusers. Contrary to the common belief that strangers pose the greatest risk, the data indicates that acquaintances, followed by relatives and family members, are predominantly involved in these heinous acts. This challenges societal perceptions and underscores the need for a more nuanced approach to child protection, focusing on the immediate circles of trust.

Implications and the Path Forward

The findings of 'Cruel Numbers 2023' shed light on the pressing issue of child abuse in Pakistan, calling for immediate and decisive action. The report not only serves as a wake-up call for society at large but also provides valuable insights for policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and child welfare organizations. It emphasizes the necessity of implementing gender-specific prevention and intervention programs, echoing research findings that suggest different impacts and risks of child sexual abuse on boys and girls.