Safe City Islamabad: A Year of Enhanced Public Safety and Crime Control

In a breakthrough year for public safety, Islamabad’s Safe City initiative has been a beacon of success, offering a potent blend of technology and community engagement in combating crime and providing emergency assistance. In the year 2023, the project, under the guidance of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, served a staggering 192,144 citizens through Police Khidmat Markazs, laying the foundations of a safer Islamabad.

Emergency Response and Crime Monitoring

The Safe City’s Emergency Response Unit, with its unwavering commitment to public safety, answered an impressive 139,717 calls received on the Pucar-15 emergency helpline. Leveraging advanced surveillance technology, the initiative monitored 103,951 suspicious activities, including various crimes, vehicle-related issues, and traffic violations. The data-driven approach to law enforcement is a testament to the evolving nature of crime control in the modern era.

Digital Record Keeping and Offender Tracking

Further enhancing its capabilities, the Police Station Record Management System documented data for 42,332 individuals, culminating in the arrest of 16,169 offenders. The data-intensive strategy not only aids in tracking criminals but also provides invaluable insights for proactive crime prevention. The sophisticated Hotel Eye software, a standout feature of Safe City, monitored over a million individuals, leading to the capture of 49 notorious criminals.

The Wider Picture: Crime in Karachi and Beyond

Meanwhile, Karachi police apprehended 487 wanted and absconding criminals in 2023 using digital tools like Hotel Eye and Talash. These applications have become instrumental in nabbing criminals, with 259 suspects arrested across various districts of Sindh, including Karachi. The year also saw a surge in street crime incidents in Karachi, with 87,250 reported incidents resulting in 134 fatalities. On a broader scale, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemned the deadly explosions in Iran and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran in its hour of grief. Pakistan also instituted a specialized tribunal to expedite legal disputes related to the telecom sector, marking another step towards digital transformation.