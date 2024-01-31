RUDA Successfully Concludes Balloting for ChaharBagh Enclave Residential Plots

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has marked a significant milestone in its mission to foster sustainable and vibrant communities. The authority successfully completed a balloting process for residential plots in the ChaharBagh Enclave project, a promising extension of the existing Chahar Bagh community. This meticulously planned enclave spans a vast 186 acres and is impeccably connected by a 220-foot-wide road, ensuring seamless accessibility for residents.

ChaharBagh Enclave: A Model of Modern Living

ChaharBagh Enclave is not just another residential project; it is a step forward in modern living. The enclave offers a diverse range of plot sizes, from 3 Marla to 1 Kanal, catering to various residential aspirations. The variety of plot sizes is a testament to RUDA's commitment to embracing diversity in community needs and providing spaces that cultivate a sense of belonging.

Transparency in Allocation

The balloting event held at RUDA's head office was a demonstration of the authority's commitment to transparency and fairness. The process ensured that plot allocations were conducted with the utmost integrity, providing equal opportunities for all participants. This approach, coupled with RUDA's unyielding dedication to building sustainable communities, sets a precedent for future urban development projects.

RUDA's Vision for Sustainable Communities

The CEO of RUDA reinforced the significance of the ChaharBagh Enclave project in the landscape of modern living. The project reflects RUDA's steadfast dedication to creating sustainable and vibrant communities that blend tradition with modernity and cater to the evolving needs of residents. The successful balloting for ChaharBagh Enclave is a testament to this vision and a step forward in actualizing it.