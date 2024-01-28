Rotary International President Elect Highlights Vision, Lauds Pakistan's Humanitarian Efforts

In a recent media gathering in Islamabad, Rotary International's President Elect for 2024-25, Stephanie Urchick, sketched her two-fold vision for the globally recognized service organization. The visions revolved around invigorating membership growth and extending the peace pole project.

Creating Irresistible Communities

Urchick stressed the urgency of shaping Rotary clubs into compelling communities that breathe purpose and are unwavering in their commitment to serving humanity. She underscored the upcoming theme of 'creating hope in the world,' commencing on June 1, 2024. Urchick was particularly impressed by the resilience initiatives and community development spurred by Rotary clubs in Pakistan.

Healing a Divided World

Urchick highlighted the criticality of 'Positive Peace' in healing a world marred by divisions. She also echoed the importance of Rotary's Four-Way Test as a beacon for peacebuilding. The President Elect unveiled plans for a new Rotary peace center in Istanbul and an ensuing peace conference in February 2025.

Rotary Pakistan's Humanitarian Efforts

Urchick lauded Rotary Pakistan's humanitarian endeavors, specifically the Smart Villages project. The project resonates with Rotary International's seven areas of focus, transforming communities by offering infrastructure, education, health, and vocational training. By June 2024, the project aspires to create 20 Smart Villages, with a vision to mushroom throughout Pakistan. Rotary Aide Tom Gump and Rotary Pakistan leaders also expressed their admiration for the service efforts underway in Pakistan, such as sanitation, water treatment plants, and mobile libraries.