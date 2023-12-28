Rickshaw Driver Highlights Transportation Barrier to Girls’ Education in Pakistan

In the rural expanses of Pakistan, a village rickshaw driver, Arab Shah, is challenging a formidable barrier to girls’ education: the lack of safe and accessible transportation. His struggle illuminates a broader issue of social and infrastructural impediments to girls’ education in Pakistan, a country grappling with significant gender inequality.

Transportation: A Roadblock to Education

Shah’s daily endeavour to ferry girls to school underscores the multifaceted challenge of transportation in the context of education. It is not merely about the availability of vehicles; it also embodies concerns over safety, cultural norms, and restrictions on girls’ mobility. The absence of safe and reliable transportation impedes girls from consistently attending school, thereby hindering their educational journey.

The Gender Gap in Pakistan

Pakistan’s struggle with gender inequality is evident in its rankings on global gender gap indexes. Despite legislative strides towards women’s rights and ratification of international human rights conventions, the implementation of these rights remains weak due to entrenched cultural norms and patriarchal mindsets. The gender pay gap stands at 34%, and the nation grapples with achieving Gender Equality under the Sustainable Development Goal 5. The repercussions of this gap extend beyond economic and educational opportunities, manifesting in barriers to electoral participation, sexual exploitation, and a disproportionate impact of climate change on women.

The State of Girls’ Education

UNICEF’s report on secondary education for girls in Afghanistan paints a grim picture, with no indication of when girls’ schools will reopen. Despite these challenges, UNICEF supported over 685,974 children, 60% of whom were girls, across 32 provinces, providing access to education through community-based education classes. The closure of schools has inflicted psychological distress on female students, with UNESCO data revealing that approximately 1.1 million girls over the age of 12 have been denied education since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Pakistan’s struggle with ensuring education for all, particularly rural girls, is daunting. The nation has the world’s second highest number of out-of-school children, with 22.8 million children aged 5-16 not attending school. Gender disparities are stark, with 32% of primary school age girls out of school compared to 21% of boys. Addressing these transportation barriers could be a game changer, potentially improving educational outcomes, contributing to gender equality, and fuelling economic development and societal progress.

