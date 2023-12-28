en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rickshaw Driver Highlights Transportation Barrier to Girls’ Education in Pakistan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:31 am EST
Rickshaw Driver Highlights Transportation Barrier to Girls’ Education in Pakistan

In the rural expanses of Pakistan, a village rickshaw driver, Arab Shah, is challenging a formidable barrier to girls’ education: the lack of safe and accessible transportation. His struggle illuminates a broader issue of social and infrastructural impediments to girls’ education in Pakistan, a country grappling with significant gender inequality.

Transportation: A Roadblock to Education

Shah’s daily endeavour to ferry girls to school underscores the multifaceted challenge of transportation in the context of education. It is not merely about the availability of vehicles; it also embodies concerns over safety, cultural norms, and restrictions on girls’ mobility. The absence of safe and reliable transportation impedes girls from consistently attending school, thereby hindering their educational journey.

(Read Also: Pakistan Commemorates 16th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto)

The Gender Gap in Pakistan

Pakistan’s struggle with gender inequality is evident in its rankings on global gender gap indexes. Despite legislative strides towards women’s rights and ratification of international human rights conventions, the implementation of these rights remains weak due to entrenched cultural norms and patriarchal mindsets. The gender pay gap stands at 34%, and the nation grapples with achieving Gender Equality under the Sustainable Development Goal 5. The repercussions of this gap extend beyond economic and educational opportunities, manifesting in barriers to electoral participation, sexual exploitation, and a disproportionate impact of climate change on women.

The State of Girls’ Education

UNICEF’s report on secondary education for girls in Afghanistan paints a grim picture, with no indication of when girls’ schools will reopen. Despite these challenges, UNICEF supported over 685,974 children, 60% of whom were girls, across 32 provinces, providing access to education through community-based education classes. The closure of schools has inflicted psychological distress on female students, with UNESCO data revealing that approximately 1.1 million girls over the age of 12 have been denied education since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

(Read Also: Pakistan’s Election Commission to Hold Hearing on PTI’s Blasphemy Case Amidst Legal Strife)

Pakistan’s struggle with ensuring education for all, particularly rural girls, is daunting. The nation has the world’s second highest number of out-of-school children, with 22.8 million children aged 5-16 not attending school. Gender disparities are stark, with 32% of primary school age girls out of school compared to 21% of boys. Addressing these transportation barriers could be a game changer, potentially improving educational outcomes, contributing to gender equality, and fuelling economic development and societal progress.

Read More

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Port Talbot in Mourning: Teenager Preston Camps Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career

By Dil Bar Irshad

Strong Winds Cause Severe Damage to Bwengu Primary School in Mzimba District

By Quadri Adejumo

College Donors Should Not Have Shareholder-like Rights: Former Penn Chair

By BNN Correspondents

Harvard MBA Graduates Face Job Market Slump Amid School Controversy ...
@Business · 1 hour
Harvard MBA Graduates Face Job Market Slump Amid School Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice
LGBTQ Education and Support: A Community Divided in Placer County

By Salman Akhtar

LGBTQ Education and Support: A Community Divided in Placer County
NTA Announces Deadline for NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration

By Dil Bar Irshad

NTA Announces Deadline for NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration
Kenya’s 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kenya's 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
42 seconds
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
4 mins
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
5 mins
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
7 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
9 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
10 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
10 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
13 mins
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
17 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
51 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
5 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app