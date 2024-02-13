Revolutionizing Healthcare: Pakistan Launches Groundbreaking Drug App and Registers Essential Medicines

A bold step towards ensuring universal access to essential medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, unveiled a groundbreaking drug app on February 13, 2024. The app aims to address the longstanding challenge of medicine availability in Pakistan and make life-saving treatments accessible to all.

The Dawn of an Accessible Healthcare Era

In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of National Health Services has taken emergency measures to register sugar, blood pressure, and life-saving medicines. Dr. Jan envisions a Pakistan where the common man can afford vital treatments without breaking the bank.

"Healthcare is a basic human right, and access to medicines is the cornerstone of that right," said Dr. Jan at the launch event. By making essential medicines available and affordable, the ministry aims to provide a solid foundation for a healthier nation.

Revolutionizing the Drug Regulatory Landscape

Under Dr. Jan's leadership, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is undergoing a transformation. The ministry has digitized the registration and licensing systems to make them more public-friendly and efficient.

The Karachi Drug Testing Laboratory has been modernized to maintain the highest standards of quality control. This move ensures that patients receive only the best medications, eliminating the risk of substandard and harmful drugs infiltrating the market.

A Battle Against Counterfeit Medicines and Hoarding

The ministry has taken practical measures to eradicate the sale of fake and unregistered medicines. By increasing surveillance and enforcement, the government is sending a clear message: the health and wellbeing of Pakistani citizens will not be compromised.

To prevent hoarding and price gouging, Dr. Jan has emphasized the importance of transparency and merit in the drug supply chain. This shift is expected to stabilize medicine prices, making them affordable for the masses.

As part of the reform, the ministry is also prioritizing the promotion of exports. By bolstering the country's pharmaceutical industry, Pakistan can become a major player in the global market, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

With the launch of the drug app and the sweeping reforms in the Ministry of National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan is revolutionizing healthcare in Pakistan. By ensuring the availability, affordability, and quality of essential medicines, the ministry is paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous nation.