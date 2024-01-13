en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Retail Business School: A Game-Changer for Pakistan’s Retail Sector

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Retail Business School: A Game-Changer for Pakistan’s Retail Sector

In a landmark development, Pakistan’s organised retail sector is propelling itself forward with the inauguration of the Retail Business School (RBS) in Lahore. This trailblazing educational enterprise, set in a private shopping mall, is an initiative dedicated to promoting distinction in retail management and addressing the deficit of adept retail professionals.

Revolutionizing Retail Education

Backed by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and a former CEO of a preeminent brand, RBS is an independent institution, distinct from any existing business schools. The school is primed to focus on front-end retail management, with over 200 CAP members poised to offer instruction and mentorship. This marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s retail sector, as the institution is not the first of its kind, but its association with CAP and industry stalwarts sets it apart.

The Importance of Retail Professionals

The initiative received high commendation from Punjab’s caretaker minister for Transport, Mines & Minerals, and Livestock Dairy Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, at the groundbreaking ceremony. He underscored the value of such education, given the hurdles encountered by retail professionals in an expeditiously transforming market landscape. The minister emphasized the paramount importance of adapting to technological progressions and shifting consumer behaviours in the retail sector.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

Despite wrestling with economic pressures such as inflation and export bans, Pakistan’s retail sector continues to be a pivotal component of the nation’s GDP, contributing 18% overall and 31% to the services sector. CAP Chairman Rana Tariq also addressed the gathering, underlining the school’s mission to equip industry professionals for the dynamic retail environment. He highlighted the imperative to enhance their competences in areas such as product display and comprehension of modern retail business techniques.

0
Business Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Nottingham's Tramlink Eyes Expansion to Derby Despite Challenges
Nottingham’s tram operator, Tramlink, is contemplating the viability of extending the network to Derby. The bold move comes amidst financial losses and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tim Hesketh has candidly acknowledged that such an expansion might not transpire within the company’s current contract period. However, he emphasized that if any future
Nottingham's Tramlink Eyes Expansion to Derby Despite Challenges
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
6 mins ago
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
7 mins ago
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
Spark Networks SE Completes Financial Reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP Becomes Sole Owner
3 mins ago
Spark Networks SE Completes Financial Reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP Becomes Sole Owner
Middle East CEOs Optimistic, Yet Fearful of AI and Automation
5 mins ago
Middle East CEOs Optimistic, Yet Fearful of AI and Automation
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
6 mins ago
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Myanmar's Military Leader Faces Backlash from His Own Supporters
4 seconds
Myanmar's Military Leader Faces Backlash from His Own Supporters
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
1 min
Recent Outcomes of Girls' High School Basketball Games
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
2 mins
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
4 mins
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
4 mins
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
5 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
5 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app