Retail Business School: A Game-Changer for Pakistan’s Retail Sector

In a landmark development, Pakistan’s organised retail sector is propelling itself forward with the inauguration of the Retail Business School (RBS) in Lahore. This trailblazing educational enterprise, set in a private shopping mall, is an initiative dedicated to promoting distinction in retail management and addressing the deficit of adept retail professionals.

Revolutionizing Retail Education

Backed by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and a former CEO of a preeminent brand, RBS is an independent institution, distinct from any existing business schools. The school is primed to focus on front-end retail management, with over 200 CAP members poised to offer instruction and mentorship. This marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s retail sector, as the institution is not the first of its kind, but its association with CAP and industry stalwarts sets it apart.

The Importance of Retail Professionals

The initiative received high commendation from Punjab’s caretaker minister for Transport, Mines & Minerals, and Livestock Dairy Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, at the groundbreaking ceremony. He underscored the value of such education, given the hurdles encountered by retail professionals in an expeditiously transforming market landscape. The minister emphasized the paramount importance of adapting to technological progressions and shifting consumer behaviours in the retail sector.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

Despite wrestling with economic pressures such as inflation and export bans, Pakistan’s retail sector continues to be a pivotal component of the nation’s GDP, contributing 18% overall and 31% to the services sector. CAP Chairman Rana Tariq also addressed the gathering, underlining the school’s mission to equip industry professionals for the dynamic retail environment. He highlighted the imperative to enhance their competences in areas such as product display and comprehension of modern retail business techniques.