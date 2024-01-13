Restoring Abbottabad’s Beauty: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project Underway

In a bid to restore the original allure of Abbottabad, Caretaker Ministers Ahmad Jan and Amir Nadeem Durrani are focusing their efforts on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP). This initiative addresses major issues plaguing the city such as inadequate clean drinking water, lack of cleanliness, traffic mismanagement, improper waste disposal, and the absence of a motorway interchange.

The Meeting at Commissioner House Abbottabad

Under the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, a meeting was convened at Commissioner House Abbottabad. Here, the ministers emphasized the significance of collective action in restoring Abbottabad’s pristine beauty. Project Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah furnished an overview of the KPCIP, mentioning that it encompasses major initiatives like water supply, a water treatment plant, solid waste management, and the creation of green urban spaces. The project also includes the establishment of Salhad International Park and a waste treatment plant in Dhamtoor.

Urging Stakeholders for Collective Action

The ministers urged relevant stakeholders including the district administration, civil society, departmental officers, and the teams of KP CIP and Water and Sanitation Services Abbottabad (WSSA) to collaborate in addressing any issues that might impede the project’s progress. They called for immediate action on the project within two weeks, particularly addressing any land acquisition payment problems by ensuring prompt compensation to the affected people.

Connecting Abbottabad with Hazara Motorway

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans for direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with the Hazara Motorway. This measure aims at connecting various areas including Abbottabad city, Mansehra, Nathiagali, and other areas, thereby minimizing traffic congestion within the city. The focus is on immediate actions such as starting work on Abbottabad BRT project, cleaning up rainwater drains, and addressing road issues near Hazara Motorway’s conclusion at Peshawar Morr.