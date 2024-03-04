Rescue 1122 and Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot Forge Training Partnership to Enhance Emergency Preparedness

In a significant move to bolster emergency response capabilities, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Engineer Naveed Iqbal, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot. This alliance, spearheaded by Punjab Emergency Service Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer, marks a pivotal step towards equipping students with lifesaving skills.

Strengthening Community Safety Through Education

The partnership was commemorated in a ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Hall, attended by notable figures including College Principal Mujahid Hussain Bukhari and Vice Principal Muhammad Munir Qadri. This collaboration aims to integrate Rescue 1122's expertise in emergency management with the college's educational framework. By doing so, students will undergo rigorous training in the Pak Life Saver Program (PLSP), Rescue Cadet Corps, and CADRE courses, preparing them to respond effectively in crises.

Empowering Students as Lifesavers

Engineer Naveed Iqbal emphasized the initiative's goal to create a safer Sialkot by educating the youth in emergency preparedness. The training will not only equip students with the necessary skills to assist in rescue operations but will also foster a culture of safety and readiness within the community. College Principal Mujahid Hussain Bukhari lauded Rescue 1122's commitment to public service and expressed the institution's full support for this noble cause.

A Model for Nationwide Implementation

This MoU between Rescue 1122 and Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot sets a precedent for other educational institutions across Pakistan. By integrating emergency preparedness training into the curriculum, schools and colleges can play a crucial role in enhancing the nation's disaster response capabilities. This initiative not only prepares students for unforeseen emergencies but also instills in them a sense of responsibility towards their community's welfare.

This collaboration between a leading emergency service and an academic institution is a beacon of hope for a safer Pakistan. It underscores the importance of community involvement in disaster management and paves the way for similar partnerships that can leverage education as a tool for societal safety and resilience.