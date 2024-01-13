Republic of Korea Augments Pakistan’s Emergency Services with Essential Donations

The Republic of Korea has taken a significant step towards bolstering the capacity of Emergency Services in Pakistan. In a ceremony held at the Divisional Rescue Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Park Ki Jun, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, donated two ambulances and a plethora of flood rescue equipment to the Emergency Services Department. This generous donation, aimed at enhancing the department’s flood response efficiency, includes 15 inflatable boats, 10 air boats, boat carrying trolleys, outboard motors, and wader suits.

Reinforcing Flood-Prone Districts

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, expressed sincere gratitude for the donation. He emphasized that the new equipment will prove to be a significant aid for the flood-prone districts in Punjab. The Secretary also lauded the pivotal role of Rescue 1122, an integrated Emergency Services Model, during emergencies.

Rescue 1122: A Beacon of Hope

Rescue 1122 stands as a testament to the organization’s commitment to sustainable human resource development. Since its inception in 2004, this service, which comprises various specialized teams, has rescued over 14.4 million victims in Punjab. Its performance and achievements have earned it praise from the Korean ambassador, who expressed a desire to assist and support the people of Pakistan in times of emergencies.

A Testament to International Cooperation

This donation from the Republic of Korea is a shining example of international cooperation, aimed at saving lives and offering assistance in times of crisis. The Emergency Services Academy in Lahore, which trains personnel from all provinces of Pakistan and boasts the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Search & Rescue Team in South Asia, will undoubtedly make optimal use of this aid. The commitment of the Republic of Korea to assist Pakistan in its emergency response capability undoubtedly underscores the power of international solidarity in overcoming challenges and fostering sustainable development.